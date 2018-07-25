Tips for staying safe and healthy when traveling abroad

Have you ever gotten sick while on vacation? Though it may be the last thing people think about when preparing to travel, it’s a possibility that every traveler should consider, especially when going abroad.

There are threats of disease when traveling to a foreign destination, but the more common threat of a cold, respiratory infection or even strep throat is often overlooked. That’s not to say you shouldn’t be researching the proper vaccines before traveling, but you should also have a plan in place in the event you fall ill while on vacation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory infections occur in up to 20 percent of all travelers. Traveling in close quarters with other people for an extended period of time, especially in a place that’s foreign to the immune system, puts you at risk. So how can you be proactive?

Research Your Route

Before traveling anywhere, you should check out the CDC website for information relevant to your destination. You’ll want to be aware of any CDC or World Health Organization notices in the areas you plan to visit. Get to know the area you’ll be staying in and its proximity to hospitals and pharmacies.

If you are able to do so, find someone who can translate on your behalf in the event you need to seek serious medical attention while abroad. Whether it’s someone you are traveling with who speaks the local language or a hotel concierge capable of communicating your needs to a local health care professional, having this resource is invaluable.

If you have seasonal allergies, you should research the destination’s pollen forecast and pack the appropriate amount of medication. Regular showers before bed while on the trip will also help cut down on your overnight exposure to pollen.

Talk to Your Doctor

Make an appointment at least four to six weeks before your trip to talk to a doctor about the appropriate vaccinations and precautions you should take based on your itinerary and specific medical history. A visit to your primary care doctor is a good start, but the CDC recommends that travelers with complex itineraries or pre-existing health conditions consult a doctor who specializes in travel medicine.

Looking to schedule a pre-travel appointment? Check out the Ohio Department of Health website for a directory of local health departments offering pre-travel consultations. You can also reference the International Society of Travel Medicine or the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene websites to locate private travel clinics near you.

Make Sure You’re Covered

Depending on the length of your trip, you may want to seek out additional traveler’s insurance. First, check your personal health insurance plan to see if there is any coverage offered abroad. Then, consider purchasing additional health and/or medical evacuation insurance, which will ensure you have the means to seek out and receive medical care.

Visit travel.state.gov for a list of insurance providers that offer overseas coverage.

Pack a Travel Health Kit

Everyone’s travel health kit will look a little different based on individual needs, but the following list is a good starting point when packing:

Prescribed Medications

Any prescriptins that you regularly take should be filled in advance and packed.

Special prescriptions for the trip

If yur doctor recommends that you be on any special medicine while traveling, make sure to pack an appropriate amount. Think preventive medicine for malaria or even antibiotics to treat the common condition of traveler’s diarrhea.

Over-the-counter Medicines

The bdy can react negatively in a multitude of ways when exposed to new environments. It’s wise to bring things like an antihistamine, decongestant, anti-motion sickness medicine, a pain and fever reducer, a mild laxative, cough drops, and cough suppressant/expectorant.

Other Essentials

Insect repellent cntaining DEET

Sunscreen with UVA and UVB prtection

Hand sanitizer cntaining at least 60 percent alcohol

Eye drps

General first aid kit

Health insurance card and cpies of any claim forms

Be Mindful and Proactive

It’s tempting to throw caution to the wind when traveling, but exploring new places and cultures isn’t possible if you’re sick in bed. Make sure you carve out a healthy amount of time for sleep and rest when planning your trip: this will ensure your immune system has the energy it needs to fight off illness. Avoid sharing drinks and food, as other travelers could unknowingly subject you to a virus or infection. Most importantly, pay attention to your body and any abnormal feelings or symptoms you may be experiencing. The sooner you deal with them, the sooner you can get back to your trip.

A personal story from our very own editor, Jenny Wise

While studying abroad in Spain for a summer in college, I found myself with a severe case of tonsillitis. My tonsils were so swollen I could barely swallow, let alone eat or drink anything.

Because my class was centered on the history of Spain, rather than the language, I wasn’t expected (or able) to speak Spanish. Luckily, I was traveling with a program through The Ohio State University and had access to resources I wouldn’t have otherwise.

I was able to call my professor to let her know that I was severely ill and that I needed to see a doctor. I then met her at the train station and was able to go to the local hospital supported by my international health insurance plan.

With the help of my professor, I saw a doctor, communicated to him what was wrong, got a prescription for antibiotics filled at a pharmacy and started on my road to recovery. This experience taught me to never travel abroad without first ensuring I have access to medical care and resources.

Jenny Wise is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.