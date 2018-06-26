How to get the most out of Airbnb and VRBO

× Expand Photo courtesy of Airbnb

At this point, it’s safe to say that everyone with access to the internet knows, or has at least heard of, the vacation rental service Airbnb. The question is: Do people actually use it?

As creatures of habit, it can be intimidating to change your system when it comes to vacation and travel booking. With everything from Hotels.com and Kayak to VRBO and Homeaway, there are a plethora of services from which to choose. Always go with the service that you trust and that makes you feel the most comfortable, but sometimes it takes trying something new to discover what you love.

3 Signs You’re Ready to Use Airbnb

× Expand Photo courtesy of Airbnb 500px Photo ID: 143872619 Buenos Aires - Monserrat

1) You already look for non-hotel options: If you’re already comfortable renting, that’s a good sign. If you’ve ever rented through a service like VRBO, Airbnb offers the same service with the added value of shared-space rental options. If you’re comfortable, Airbnb can be an effective way to travel, meet new people and embrace new cultures.

2) You like to get off the beaten path: Though a hotel can offer more variety and is often easier to find upon arrival in a new place, Airbnb includes the perk of consulting with a local, and sometimes even staying with one. Don’t confuse the host with a concierge or expect them to secure you a prime reservation, though.

Pro tip: You should ask your host about popular local spots and their personal favorites, rather than just flocking to tourist attractions.

3) You like to be self-sufficient while traveling: If being pampered at a spa or dining at high-end restaurants is your prerogative, you can still do that while staying at an Airbnb if you make all the arrangements yourself. With most Airbnbs, you’ll also get kitchen space and access to a washer and dryer, so you can save on food expenses and pack a little lighter.

So, if you think Airbnb might be a good fit for your next trip, there are a few things you can do to get the most out of your experience. From signing up and booking to finding discounts, here are some tips for the new user.

5 Hacks for the Airbnb Guest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Airbnb 500px Photo ID: 143743589 Tel Aviv - Tzafon Yashan

1) Cash in on discounts when you can: If you’re new to Airbnb, make sure you cash in on a discount! If a friend refers you to the site, you can get $40 off your trip. Not your first time? If you refer a friend, you’ll get $20 if they travel and $75 if they become a host.

Pro tip: Airbnb has gift cards that can be purchased on Amazon, so if you’re really trying to save, keep an eye out for sales there.

3) Be specific with your search: Be as specific as possible when it comes to conducting your initial search. Obviously the destination, dates and number of rooms/space required to accommodate your group are all things you can filter that will make your search easier.

Pro Tip: For the solo traveler that wants to get a feel for everyday life in a new place, choose a single-room listing where the host is present during your stay. This can help you understand the local’s perspective.

4) It’s all about the photos: When sorting through results from your specific search, look for listings that have nice photos. Professional-looking photos tell you two things: The host is taking their role seriously and they have nothing to hide about the property.

Pro tip: Make sure you have a complete profile on Airbnb and that the host has a profile picture posted. This establishes another level of trust between parties.

5) Know what you’re looking at: Not all listings are created equal. Make sure to identify the listing type whether it’s for one room, several rooms, the whole house, etc.

Pro tip: Airbnb also has three icons that you should know and look for next to listings.

Know Your Icons

The lightening bolt signifies that this is an Instant Book listing. This means that the host doesn’t have to reply for you to confirm your reservation. Though this is a little risky, a solid and transparent host profile is a good sign and instant booking allows for last-minute options.

The medal symbolizes that a Superhost manages the listing. A Superhost must have at least a 4.8 overall rating, they must be active and have at least 10 stays logged at their listing in the span of a year, they must respond to guest messages within 24 hours 90 percent of the time, and they must have zero host cancellations.

The briefcase symbol means that the listing is Business Travel Ready. You can expect these listings to have reliable Wi-Fi connection, a workspace, flexible cancellation policies and self check-in.

Read the reviews: This may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s a good idea to always read the reviews on a listing you are thinking about booking. Sometimes guests come in with unrealistic expectations for a listing, so when things fall short they feel wronged. If there are bad reviews, take note of how the host responded, if at all.

Pro tip: Note if a review is about the host or the listing itself. If a host responds to a bad review in a timely manner, they are concerned with guest satisfaction and are likely to solve problems promptly.

Jenny Wise is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com