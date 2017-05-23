There's more than music to appreciate in Music City

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau

Nashville’s legacy of traditions, food, art and music have made it a popular destination for road trips and vacations alike, and it’s got so much more to experience beyond the typical tourist fare.

Here are some to-dos if you decide to take advantage of the Music City’s southern hospitality.

Music

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau Ryman Auditorium

Nashville is known as Music City, so checking out the city’s music scene is a must. From museums to studios to performance halls, the city offers a wide variety for any music lover.

Ryman Auditorium

You’re not a true country music fan if you don’t appreciate the Grand Ole Opry. There’s no better way to experience the legendary radio broadcast than seeing it live at the “Mother Church of Country Music” itself. If you happen to visit during the show’s off-season, don’t worry. Ryman Auditorium also features new exhibits and tours for you to experience beyond the music.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau The Bluebird Cafe

The Bluebird Cafe

Love this fixture from the CMT series Nashville? Or simply interested in a more intimate setting? The famous 90-seat cafe has spotlighted numerous artists, both veterans and newcomers, for almost 35 years. The cafe is also one of the main hosts for Nashville’s distinct Songwriters-in-the-Round shows, where writers get to perform their own work.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The largest collection of country music artifacts in the world is crucial for any music lover to explore. Plus, the day doesn’t have to end there. Across from the museum is the Walk of Fame Park and the Music City Walk of Fame, a tribute to various artists across genres with a connection to Nashville. You can stroll down the road and see if you can spot your favorite artist as you go.

History

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau Belle Meade Plantation

Nashville has been at the heart of our nation’s history since Tennessee became a state in 1796. Three U.S. presidents – Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson – called the city home, and countless historic landmarks are still standing.

Belle Meade Plantation

This classic Southern Plantation was, at one time, one of the largest private estates in Nashville. Guests may tour original landmarks, including the house’s immense carriage collection. After the tour, guests also receive a complimentary wine tasting and handmade chocolates in the plantation’s winery.

Hatch Show Print

Designing around 600 posters a year, the shop is among the most famous letterpresses in the country. Open since 1879, the shop has created classic posters for artists from Louis Armstrong to Elvis Presley and continues to this day. The shop now offers a store, galleries and guided tours.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau The Parthenon

Belmont Mansion

Considered one of the most unusual homes in the South thanks to its unique founder, Adelicia Acklen, Belmont is now a house museum spanning 10,000 square feet. Personalized tours allow guests to see the elaborate mansion and learn about the legacy of Ms. Acklen.

The Parthenon

Nashville is considered the Athens of the South. That image is helped by the Parthenon, a full-scale reproduction of the Greek temple. The Parthenon also houses an art gallery, which includes Athena Parthenos. Created by Nashville sculptor Alan LeQuire, Athena is almost 42 feet tall and is the tallest indoor sculpture in the western world.

Food

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau I Dream of Weenie

Ready to take in some good, old-fashioned Southern cooking? The Music City has become a hot spot in the culinary world, most notably for its classic barbecue.

Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack

Legend has it that Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack founder James Thornton Prince developed his hot chicken accidentally. A bitter girlfriend over-spiced his chicken for revenge, and one of Nashville’s signature dishes was born. Prince’s is still considered the best place to taste this chicken, but newbies be warned: When they say hot, they mean hot.

I Dream of Weenie

One of Nashville’s classic food trucks, this restaurant is set in an old, stationary Volkswagen van. Despite its silly environment, the place is serious about its hot dogs, which are charcoal-grilled to perfection. Patrons can enjoy the outdoor seating and have a classic picnic.

The Pied Piper Creamery

This ice cream parlor is right across the street from I Dream of Weenie and offers an equally quirky locale to enjoy dessert. The shop is an adorable cottage and offers a rotating 250 homemade flavors. Some of their more creative flavors include a key lime sherbet called “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita” and “Scoop That Funky Ice Cream, White Boy,” a Pepsi Wild Cherry custard.

The Loveless Cafe

The Loveless Cafe offers up specialty meals that have kept diners happy since 1951. With employees arriving at 3 a.m. to craft homemade Southern cooking, it is easy to see why. While offering classic Southern cuisine, there are some options for more adventurous taste buds, such as the watermelon ribs. But the real treat is the Loveless’ famous biscuits, whose recipe is still a secret to this day.

Lindsey Capritta is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

