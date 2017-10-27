NatGeo’s travel program offers access and insight

× Expand Photo by Chris Johns/National Geographic Creative Game gathered at Vutomi Dam at Kruger National Park, South Africa at the end of the dry season.

There’s not a person alive who, having perused a copy of National Geographic, hasn’t been gripped by a desire, if only for a moment, to visit one of the exotic locales depicted therein.

Maybe that split second of hope was followed by a sobering question as to how that person would be able to coordinate or afford it. To solve that problem, for almost 20 years now, the National Geographic Society has been organizing trips all over the world through its National Geographic Expeditions program.

And though some such trips approach six figures in cost – think nearly-monthlong, around-the-world private jet excursions – some of the options are, if not cheap, certainly more reasonably priced. That’s thanks to the National Geographic Journeys program, launched about two years ago.

There are hundreds of trips covering all seven continents available through the umbrella Expeditions program. Many are targeted to specific groups including families, students and photographers.

“There’s definitely a trust in National Geographic when you travel with us, just based on our 130-year history,” says Aundrea Kudrna, marketing director for National Geographic.

× Expand Photo by Sven-Olof Lindblad Gulfoss Falls, Iceland

Because National Geographic is known for, in addition to its stunning photography, its insightful stories, its tours draw their information from the organization’s considerable resources, from maps and guidebooks to on-site experts and researchers. A specific National Geographic expert or team comes along for the vast majority of the trips.

There’s definitely a trust in National Geographic when you travel with us, just based on our 130-year history.

“The knowledge they bring is so vast and in-depth that people are really attracted to that part of our travel experience,” Kudrna says.

Expeditions include travel by ship, train and plane, as well as standard motor vehicle. There are also Active Expeditions, which center on physical activity – hiking, horseback riding, kayaking, mountain climbing, etc. – that may factor into travel.

Expedition options include:

Africa: Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe Asia: Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam

Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam Europe: Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom Oceania: Australia, Easter Island, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Zealand, Samoa, Tahiti

Australia, Easter Island, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Zealand, Samoa, Tahiti North America/Central America: Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Nicaragua

Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Nicaragua South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Peru

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Peru United States: Alaska, California, Glacier National Park, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton National Park, New Orleans, Santa Fe, Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park

The Journeys program, offered through a partnership with Toronto-based travel company G Adventures, focuses on small-group trips, usually 16 people or fewer. Its excursions differ from those of Expeditions in their lower costs and greater emphasis on free time and exploration. The goal of the latter, per National Geographic, is to allow participants to more meaningfully connect with people in the places they visit, as well as with one another.

Journeys are led by local guides, who are among the local people with whom participants are encouraged to interact. Rooms are generally booked for traveling couples; solo travelers are welcome, and will be matched up with roommates.

× Expand Photo by Michael S. Nolan/Wildlifeimages.net Phnom Penh, Tonle Sap River, Cambodia The Lindblad riverboat Jahan, in Cambodia, on the Tonie Sap River

Though some of the more elaborate Journeys can climb in price, there are a wide variety coming in under the $2,000 mark. Among the more inexpensive trips are Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Oaxaca ($1,299); Ecuador: Amazon, Hot Springs & Volcanoes ($1,574); Explore Kruger National Park ($1,934); Thailand Journey ($1,449); and Discover Moorish Spain ($1,999).

A catalog available on National Geographic’s website compares the various trips based on the audiences they target, so prospective travelers can help narrow down their choices.

Proceeds from the organization’s travel programs go to the society’s efforts to foster global understanding.

More information is available at www.nationalgeographicexpeditions.com.

Available Expeditions

National Geographic Expeditions

Top-shelf accommodations

Special access to sites and field researchers

Generally $4,500-$12,500 per person (with a select few in the $20,000s)

National Geographic Active Expeditions

Boutique hotels and small inns

Led by adventure guides

Generally $3,500-$7,500 per person

National Geographic Journeys

Mid-range hotels and inns

Interaction with local guides

Generally $1,500-$4,000 per person (with a select few even lower)

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS: