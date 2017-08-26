Cleveland neighborhoods inspire wanderlust

× Expand Photo courtesy of thisiscleveland.com

Only a two-hour drive from Columbus, Cleveland makes for the perfect weekend destination or spontaneous day trip.

With tons of restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, unique neighborhoods and urban outdoor activities, there is sure to be some aspect of the city that even a frequent visitor has yet to discover.

Downtown

Where to Explore:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is one of the unique sights that Cleveland has to offer, with the world’s largest collection of rock ‘n’ roll artifacts displayed throughout more than 50 exhibits. Don’t miss your chance to see some of the most noteworthy moments in rock ‘n’ roll history featured in Rolling Stone: 50 Years, a special exhibition that’s open through late 2017.

University Circle

Where to Eat:

Trentina is James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer’s most recent venture. Located in the heart of University Circle, this intimate dining experience celebrates the heritage of northern Italy with locally sourced ingredients.

Happy Dog at Euclid Tavern allows visitors to enjoy live music in the legendary music venue established in 1909, while enjoying gourmet hot dogs. With more than 50 toppings on the menu, it’s no wonder chef Eric Williams was a 2010 James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist.

Ninja City Kitchen and Bar serves up Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese cuisine in a funky urban atmosphere. Colorful graffiti covers the walls of this restaurant offering everything from street food to vegan and gluten-free dishes. Visit on weekend nights to enjoy music by a live DJ.

Where to Stay:

DoubleTree Tudor Arms, built in 1929 and recently renovated, embodies the character of the early 1900s with the amenities of a luxury hotel. The $22 million renovation updated the 157-room hotel’s gothic brick and limestone exterior along with a two-story ballroom.

Glidden House is an impressive French Gothic mansion built by the son of the founder of Glidden Paint and Varnish Company in 1910. Converted into Cleveland’s first full-service boutique hotel in the late 1980s, the 60-room property combines charm and urban design.

Little Italy

Where to Eat:

Mama Santa’s serves up classic homemade Sicilian cuisine at an affordable price, making it the perfect spot for travelers on a budget. Mama Santa’s has been family-owned and run since its establishment in 1961 and continues to make fresh pizza and pasta daily.

Michelangelo’s offers fine Italian dining in a casual and contemporary environment. Its award-winning executive chef, Michael Annandono, delights palates with an extensive menu featuring hand-made pasta.

Washington Place Bistro takes contemporary twists on classic dishes, serving modern American fare made with local cheeses, produce and meats. Signature cocktails and an eclectic wine list complement the romantic and cozy dining parlors.

Where to Stay:

Washington Place Inn, adjacent to the Washington Place Bistro, offers first-class amenities, free parking, Wi-Fi, complimentary continental breakfast and Sunday brunch. With only seven rooms, staying there is a real treat for those who book it.

Where to Explore:

Pennello Gallery specializes in contemporary American, Canadian and Israeli fine arts and crafts. This gallery has a wide range of mediums including glass, ceramics, metal, wood, bronze, paintings, photography and jewelry.

La Bella Vita showcases over 2,000 square feet of dinnerware, flatware, serving pieces, linens, wine decor and accessories, glassware, music, and more. La Bella Vita features more than 120 designs in clay, glass and other medium from Italy.

Little Italy Art Walk will be held Oct. 6-8 along the neighborhood’s sidewalks. During the event, galleries host artists from all over the world to display works in a variety of artistic mediums. The weekend also features pop-up live music performances throughout the neighborhood.

Ohio City

Where to Eat:

Jack Flaps is a must for breakfast in Ohio City. With decadent dishes such as the tiramisu pancakes, Lavender Crunch Waffles and the Real F’ing Breakfast Burrito, diners had best come hungry.

Heck’s Café is known for its gourmet burgers, but it also serves up classics such as steak frites, shrimp and grits, and lobster mac and cheese.

Crop Bistro & Bar is one of the most renowned restaurants in all of Cleveland, serving modern American cuisine for brunch, lunch and dinner. In order to utilize local famers and artisanal producers, the menu changes frequently to ensure flavor, freshness and invention.

Where to Explore:

West Side Market is one of the first indoor public markets in the country and features over 180 vendors. Visitors will find a wide variety of food to explore and people to meet. Some of the vendors can even trace their roots back to the market’s inception.

Ohio City Farm sprawls across six acres of Ohio City and is operated by a refugee nonprofit. It provides fresh crops to local restaurants such as Great Lakes Brewing Company, and visitors to the farm between June and September can purchase produce directly.

Hingetown District has a lot to offer, from art venues such as SPACES and Transformer Station to Hingetown Sunday Markets featuring eclectic shopping, vintage items, clothing, art and jewelry.

Where to Drink:

Great Lakes Brewing Company, the first craft brewery in Ohio, has been creating award-winning lagers and ales for more than 25 years. The brewery utilizes local farms and even has a shuttle fueled by used French fry oil called the Fatty Wagon that takes brewpub guests Downtown for sporting events.

Platform Brewing Co. is another brewery you don’t want to skip. Complete with a tasting room and the Platform Brewery Incubator, an area that allows aspiring brewers to test out their recipes, this is a must-see in Ohio City. Make sure to try one of the long list of sour beers.

McNulty’s Bier Markt and Speakeasy is home to Ohio’s only Belgian beer bar since 2005. It serves more than 100 Belgian and American craft beers, along with 30-plus rotating drafts, and below the Markt lies Speakeasy, an underground bar with a local DJ every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Detroit Shoreway

Where to Explore:

Gordon Square Arts District is home to the 78th Street Studios, the largest art and design complex in northeast Ohio; Capitol Theatre, a cinema that serves beer and wine along with the classic movie treats; Cleveland Public Theatre and Near West Theatre.

Edgewater Park is located in the Lakefront Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks and features 9,000 feet of shoreline, two beaches, a script Cleveland sign (perfect for an Instagram moment), bike paths, hiking trails and more, not to mention the stunning view of Lake Erie.

