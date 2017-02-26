Where else can your local membership benefit you?

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Asian Elephants The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium offers six types of memberships featuring different levels of benefits. Each one, though, includes free or 50 percent off admission to more than 100 participating zoos across the nation, including the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Memphis Zoo and Philadelphia Zoo.

COSI

COSI’s Basic, Premium and Supporting memberships all carry with them free admission to more than 300 science museums worldwide. Locations include Florida, Canada and the United Kingdom. Premium and Supporting cardholders receive 50 percent off admission to 200-plus children’s museums nationwide.

The Columbus Museum of Art

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Columbus Museum of Art The Columbus Museum of Art has seven membership levels, four of which – Reciprocal, Supporter, Patron or Benefactor membership – carry discounted admission to more than 800 museums in North America. That includes 14 art museums in Ohio alone.

The Franklin Park Conservatory

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Franklin Park Conservatory All nine of Franklin Park Conservatory’s membership levels confer admission privileges and discounts at 270-plus gardens nationwide. Participating gardens include the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis and the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Va.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.