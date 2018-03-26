An in-depth look at what Greene County has to offer

Whether you are looking for a weekend of family fun, an escape into nature’s sanctuary or a day of shopping and dining, Greene County offers a variety of adventures just an hour from Columbus. Delve into aviation history at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, take a hike through Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs and enjoy all the shopping, dining and entertainment amenities Greene County has to offer.

Family Fun

Taking Flight

With free admission, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is a great option for aviation fanatics and curious minds alike. Once a month, the museum’s education division hosts Saturday Family Day, a themed event with hands-on opportunities fit for kids and adults of all ages.

Looking for more of a thrill? Check out Goodfolk & O’Tymes Biplane Rides to take your family on an open-air flight reminiscent of aviation in the 1920s and ’30s. Every member of the family can take flight, but children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

Traveling Back in Time

There are several historic sights to see in northern Greene County. Cedarville’s Indian Mound Reserve, home to two American Indian structures that have been around for hundreds of years, has spectacular wildflower displays featuring about 125 species in early May.

Fuel your family for more fun with a stop by the Historic Clifton Mill for a bite to eat and a look at one of the largest water-powered grist mills still in existence. Call ahead to schedule a tour of the inner workings of the mill for $3 per person. Tours are available weekdays in spring and summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keep up with current film releases while stepping back in time at the Little Art Theatre. It’s been part of the Yellow Springs community since 1929, and though it was renovated in 2013, the movie theater retains its iconic houselights and marquee.

Nature Retreat

Explore Yellow Springs

Visitors to the Glen Helen Nature Preserve can enjoy a short walk through breathtaking wildflowers, limestone cliffs with waterfalls and overhangs, 400-year-old trees, and the yellow spring for which the town is named.

Close by, John Bryan State Park offers boating, fishing, disc golf, hiking and picnicking. If you are looking to adventure for a weekend, the park offers rentals on camp sites, a shelter house and a day lodge.

Adventure in Xenia and Beavercreek

About halfway between Yellow Springs and Xenia, you can find one of the most picturesque sections of the Little Miami State and National Scenic River. Jacoby Road Canoe Launch offers canoeists easy access to the river, along with fishing and hiking.

Closer to Beavercreek, Narrows Reserve offers canoeing, fishing, picnicking and hiking, in addition to a nature center. At the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, visitors can view native plant and animal exhibits, and tour the raptor aviary along with the Greene County Beekeepers’ Association Apiary.

The Beaver Creek Wetlands Preserve is a bird watcher’s dream, but it’s also great for those who want to study and photograph nature. Along Beaver Creek, a 1.26-mile loop trail leads hikers through marsh, wet prairies, woodland pools and scrub shrub wetlands.

Shopper’s Delight

Beavercreek

With a wide range of pricing and styles, there is something for almost any shopper (and diner) who visits The Mall at Fairfield Commons. There are more than 100 specialty shops in addition to 20 dining options.

Still looking for more in Beavercreek? The Greene Town Center is just 20 minutes south of the Mall at Fairfield Commons, and offers an open-air shopping experience with upscale retail and dining options alike.

Shop Yellow Springs

For a more eclectic shopping experience, check out some of the shops in Yellow Springs. One option is Junk Diva, which sells repurposed architecture, vintage items and garden accessories. There’s also The Blue Butterfly, which offers unique gifts and home décor.

In addition, there’s a slew of clothing boutiques, including Import House, Julia Etta’s Trunk, Kismet and Lady Loom.

You should make a point of going to a few galleries as well, since creative expression is such an integral part of the Yellow Springs community. Check out Village Artisans Gallery for starters, but if you want to delve deeper, you can contact local artists to see their studios, such as Miami Valley Pottery and Cglazart.

Shop Xenia

If you are in the market for jewelry or clothing, check out Tiffany Jewelers INC. on West Main Street. Though you won’t find any tiny blue boxes or bags, this local shop has a rich history dating back to 1848.

Are you looking to do a little thrifting? Second Act Thrift Store sells high-quality secondhand clothes and merchandise, with all sales supporting the Xenia Area Community Theater.

Art fans should stop in at Inner I Gallery to peruse more than 100 works of art by individuals with developmental disabilities. Shop notecards, calendars, T-shirts and framed prints all featuring the artwork.

Greene County Parks and Trails Primitive Camping sites are available at Narrows Reserve, Jacoby Road Canoe Launch, Constitution Park, Mill Bridge Launch and Old Town Reserve.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

