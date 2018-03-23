Pickerington Community Theatre’s summer camp

Every year, Pickerington Community Theatre hosts Missoula Children’s Theatre for a summer camp. A total of 60 students, grades 1-12, are invited to break out of their comfort zones and perform this year’s musical rendition of Robin Hood with a set and full costumes.

“The kids get to experience the entire process in preparing for and performing in a show,” says Pickerington Community Theatre President Chris Gallaugher. “There is rehearsal and direction on acting, singing and technical theater, as well as theater crafts and performance instruction. The camp can benefit those that have never been in an actual show – (it’s) a great way to get their feet wet – as well as those with some experience.”

This year’s camp begins June 11 with low-stress, open group auditions. The camp’s six skilled instructors will run a variety of workshops from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the rest of the week to help the students prepare for their two public performances of Robin Hood on June 16.

The goal is for children to leave camp with not only a solid understanding of theater but also skills that will assist them throughout their lives.

“MCT strives to use participation in the performing arts as a vehicle to develop life skills including social skills, communication skills, self-discipline, a strong work ethic, an understanding of the team concept and self-esteem,” Gallaugher says.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Camp Details