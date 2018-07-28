You've Been Scene| August 2018

CityScene Magazine Best of the 'Bus Party 

More than 60 winners of the CityScene Magazine's Annual Reader Poll received awards this year at Copious in the Brewery District on July 12.

Photos by Maggie Smerdel and Julia Spector 

untitledshoot-4496.jpg
untitledshoot-4536.jpg

Cathy Hunsinger, Casey Little and Lydia Freudenberg

untitledshoot-4577.jpg

Gail Clark, Copious+Notes

untitledshoot-4473.jpg

A Giveaway Gift

untitledshoot-4588.jpg

Judy Strickler, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

untitledshoot-4499.jpg

Dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes

untitledshoot-4616.jpg

Pete Fingerhut, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

untitledshoot-4527.jpg

Wine and food provided by Copious

untitledshoot-4605.jpg

Kathy Karnap, Columbus Symphony Orchestra

untitledshoot-4635.jpg

CityScene Media Group Editor Amanda DePerro and CityScene Media Group CEO Kathy Gill

untitledshoot-4543.jpg

Cover of the August 2018 issue of CityScene Magazine

KarenKeegan_AllisonKeegan.jpg

Karen and Allison Keegan

PamGentile_SandySchmidt_Carla Epler.jpg

Pam Gentile, Sandy Schmidt and Carla Epler

20th Annual Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival 

June 15-17, Creekside Park & Plaza, Gahanna 

Photos by Rena Thomas, Paul Molitor and Love Emma Photography 

DevonJollyLisaKruseCindyJohnstonWhickerKayleaBalzano_PhotobyPaulMolitor.jpg

Paul Molitor_The Portrait House

Devon Jolly, Lisa Kruse, Cindy Johnston Whicker and Kaylea Balzano

DavinaLozier&RosaFrancis(littlegirl)_PhotobyRenaThomas.jpg

Davina Lozier and Rosa Francis

×

MarkAbbatiLivingStatue_PhotobyPaulMolitor.jpg

Paul Molitor_The Portrait House

Mark Abbati

TaylorGriffithsAnnabellaPapson_PhotobyLoveEmmaPhotography.jpg

Taylor Griffiths and Annabella Papson

