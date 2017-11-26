You've Been Scene | December 2017

KIPP Prove the Possible: Oct. 23
Photos by Studio K Photography
A fundraiser and organization that raises money to help students get "to and through" college.
×
1 of 9
Kirk Herbstreit, Michael Reed, Katie Smith and Archie Griffin
×
2 of 9
Guy and Caroline Worley
×
3 of 9
Abigail Wexner, Archie Griffin and Hannah Powell
×
4 of 9
Brett and Katie Kaufman
×
5 of 9
Jeremy Ball, Lisa and Bruce Bachmann
×
6 of 9
Katie Kroell, Danielle Thompson, Ashley Ferguson, Justine Schulz and Crystal Goodridge
×
7 of 9
Barbara Trueman, Georg Barrett, Monica and Doug Kridler
×
8 of 9
Gloria and Dale Heydlauff
×
9 of 9
Michael and Achea Redd