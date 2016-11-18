Healthy New Albany 5-yr Celebration & March of Dimes

1 of 12
Healthy New Albany Magazine Fifth Anniversary Celebration
Nov. 3, New Albany Country Club. Photos by Brenda Lombardi
Joel Altschule, John Paro, Jodi Kuri and Michael Kuri
Cherie Nelson and Scott McAfee
Michael Marx, Marie-Luise Marx and Susan Fortner
Dr. Phil Heit
Scott Burton and Gary Sammons
Gary and Kari Sammons
Sarah and Andy Chambers
Dr. Richard McClead
Matt and Julie Barkhurst
Leslie Loftus and Dr. Mark Landon
Cherie and Jeff Johnston
Dr. Tony and Christina Theile