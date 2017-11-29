Ohio State students give back

The Ohio State University is host to more than 1,400 student organizations.

For some, the goal is simply to share common interests and hobbies. Others seek to invest their time in philanthropic efforts throughout Columbus and beyond.

Organizations such as BuckeyeThon, Block O and Buck-I-SERV are able to take the platform of the university and expand that into a number of charitable efforts throughout the year.

BuckeyeThon

buckeyethon.osu.edu

Started in 2001, BuckeyeThon has evolved and grown into an inspirational force in the fight against pediatric cancer.

The group has raised more than $6.5 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s hematology floor.

“One of the overarching goals is to foster cultural philanthropy here on campus,” says senior Colin Quinn, president of BuckeyeThon. “It is so empowering to be a part of something bigger than just yourself and to have such an impact on children’s lives.”

Throughout the year, there are multiple fundraising events, culminating in a 24-hour dance marathon every February.

“Only 4 percent of the National Institutes of Health’s budget is budgeted toward pediatric cancer. The other 96 percent is funded through efforts much like BuckeyeThon,” Quinn says. “At the end of the day, it’s the students truly making a difference.”

Block O

www.blocko.org

They are the rowdiest and most energetic students in the ‘Shoe on Saturdays, but their ambitions far exceed cheering on more than 11 OSU varsity sports.

Partnerships with organizations such as the Special Olympics and Soles4Souls allow Block O to expand into the surrounding community.

“To have the student leadership and the voice of something so important to Ohio State is extremely important to the impact we try to have in the community,” says Amanda Shoeffler, president of Block O.

This year, the club’s annual flag football game, held in October, benefited victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“We may just be kids, but we definitely stay in tune to what is happening in the world, and these events specifically hit our board pretty hard this year,” Shoeffler says.

Buck-I-SERV

buckiserv.osu.edu

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Buck-I-SERV began as a student-led alterative spring break program, and has grown to serve within 30 different states and eight countries.

Throughout 651 trips, more than 296,900 hours of service have been completed by 8,421 participants.

“We hope students are encouraged and inspired to be more civically engaged and to prioritize community in their lives and to commit to serving their community,” says student advisory board member Rachel Parker.

Groups of students are sent out during winter, spring and summer breaks, and there are ample locations for students to travel to and give back to the global community.

“I encourage every student to go on at least one trip before they graduate,” Parker says. “Buck-I-SERV trips offer unique opportunities to learn about civic engagement and social justice, all while developing valuable leadership skills through direct service experiences.”

Rocco Falleti is a contributing writer.

