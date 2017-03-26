Local DJ a major supporter of Discover the Dream

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kay Cubberly Photography Brandon "Boxer" Nasby (far left) at 2016's Discover the Dream event with (from left) Shawn Ireland, Lisa Khourie, Jack Hanna and David Karam

When Brandon Nasby started raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a teenager participating in his mother's bike-a-thon, he did not know the experience would inspire a lifetime of contributions.

Now, as a father of two young boys, Nasby, who hosts The Boxer Show on 92.3 WCOL, says he has developed a personal connection to the hospital’s mission to treat cancers, diseases and other illnesses in children and young adults, regardless of families’ abilities to pay.

“A game-changer for me is when I had children a few years ago,” says Nasby, who goes by the name Boxer on the radio. “I realized that the children I have been hearing about, who I have been talking about for years ... my two children, that could be them at any time. Cancer does not discriminate.”

Nasby says he hopes to share this message as co-MC at St. Jude’s annual Discover the Dream fundraiser on May 18 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Discover the Dream raises money to cover costs for families whose children are being treated at St. Jude. The event features guest speakers, a silent auction, a raffle, dinner and a cocktail hour featuring visits from zoo animals, says Emily Blanding, regional event specialist for St. Jude.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kay Cubberly Photography

This year, Blanding says, Discover the Dream will welcome a new honorary chairman: former The Ohio State University football coach and current Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel. Another new addition is an after-party for young professionals featuring food, drinks and live entertainment, which will be held at the zoo’s Water’s Edge boardwalk following the main event.

The fundraising goal for this year’s Discover the Dream is $550,000, Blanding says.

“The impact that Columbus is making on the patients being treated at St. Jude is significant,” she says. “The dollars we raise impact one or two patients per year and can cover everything … from beginning to end, all within their timespan at St. Jude.”

Nasby says he hopes the event inspires others to experience the energy and “incredible positivity” he felt while visiting the hospital in January.

“It’s a great way to not only be with people who are passionate about finding a cure for childhood cancer, but it is also a way to find out how you can help on a different level as well,” he says.

Tickets to Discover the Dream are $175 per person. Individual tickets to the after party are $75, or a cocktail table for five can be purchased for $300. RSVP for both events by May 9.

More information about the event can be found on St. Jude’s website, www.stjude.org.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS