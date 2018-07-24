Local artist utilizes all mediums to display his creativity

It’s difficult to put Gabriel Gaffney Smith into a box. Saying “renaissance man,” while fitting, seems too cliché. And “artist” doesn’t quite cover it either. Perhaps the most accurate term would simply be “creator.”

Where many artists choose to pour their soul into one medium or style, Smith can’t seem to help but try them all. A classically trained ballet dancer who has been in residence at BalletMet for the past 10 seasons, Smith’s impressive repertoire also includes choreography, a litany of musical instruments, musical composition (both personally and on a freelance basis) and intricate hand-crafted wood carvings.

One has to wonder how, with so many passions, he finds time and stamina for each one.

“It’s almost an uncontrollable drive to create,” Smith says of his art. “My mind is constantly there. I feel like I’m in a world where I’m dancing all day, seeking the movement and patterns that go into dance and music. I’m constantly inspired by the people around me, and the environment I’m in.”

Movement is the connecting theme between everything Smith does. The leap between dance and music is an easy one. He picks out the mathematical patterns that both dance and music require, the underlying structure of even the most lyrical of pieces and dances, and uses them to inspire and work off each other. And surprisingly, his method as a craftsman is no different.

“I give myself the freedom to go wherever I feel with it.” - Smith

He starts every piece of woodwork by simply observing before putting pencil to wood. He has found himself preoccupied with circles and the flow of movement and energy they create. His approach to both musical composition and craftsmanship is fairly consistent – start with one idea and go from there. Each layer he adds, whether it’s in a new song or a new carving, builds upon the previous ones without much concern for what lies ahead. For him, it’s all about the feeling and movement in that moment.

“I don’t feel like anyone should do anything by a certain book besides having the freedom of expression,” he says. “I give myself the freedom to go wherever I feel with it.”

It’s a refreshing mindset, and somewhat surprising from someone whose background is in the highly disciplined world of ballet. But he credits ballet for his ability to take critique gracefully and be especially introspective in his projects. It has given him an appreciation for the positive correlation between talent and effort, recognizing that even natural talent must be honed and fed to allow growth.

But for all of his talk of discipline and the importance of putting your best foot forward, his urge to create is infectious and insatiable. He credits a childhood marked by parents who encouraged creativity and exploration for his start in the arts, and sees himself continuing to create for the rest of his life.

× Expand Jennifer Zmuda

In the more recent future, he will be featured at Art for Life gala at the Columbus Museum of Art on Sept. 15. He is also looking forward to releasing another studio album by the end of the year, inspired by the ballets he has choreographed and composed for, and continuing to create and show his woodwork pieces. He dreams of someday hosting an event that combines all of the passions and art that have brought him such great joy and happiness in his life.

“Keep it as simple as possible, so the mind is free,” he advises. “Just allow it to be.”

It’s a mindset that is certainly easier said than done. But when put in perspective with the pressures of today’s fast-paced world, don’t you think we could all use a second to allow ourselves the gift of creativity?

