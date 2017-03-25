Dr. Linda Stone is recognized for efforts to intertwine the arts with medicine

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Dr. Linda Stone with The Ohio State University College of Medicine students involved in the Humanism in Medicine and Medicine and the Arts programs.

Medicine and the arts may not, to the average person, seem like two strongly connected fields.

But after studying first theater and then family medicine, Dr. Linda Stone realized there were numerous areas in which the two industries could come together. Years of keen interest in both led her, in 2009, to found the Humanism in Medicine program, key components of which include the Medicine and the Arts Series and the Humanism in Medicine Student Section.

The initiative started out small at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, where Stone served as associate dean for student affairs prior to her retirement. Its initial purpose: to create a more humanistic environment in medicine by providing arts and entertainment to health care professionals.

Today, Humanism in Medicine spans all seven of the health science colleges at OSU, and the initiative has been implemented in other central Ohio medical centers and even schools. Its extensions have included endeavors aimed at enthusiasts of orchestral and choir music, writing, photography, visual arts, film, and dance.

“When we were looking at bringing the performing arts into the medical center, we were doing it to thank the folks that take care of our patients, and teach our students and residents, and do the research,” says Stone. “If we take care of them, then they will be better able to take care of their patients.”

Stone was a practicing family physician for 25 years. She now volunteers as special assistant to the College of Medicine dean for humanism and professionalism.

On May 17, Stone will be recognized at the Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Ohio, receiving the Community Development and Participation award. She was overwhelmed when she found out she would be awarded, she says, adding that her initiative would not have been possible without the medical community believing in her dreams and the arts community helping her fulfill those dreams.

“There is a community out there that wants to collaborate and work with us to bring the arts into the medical center,” says Stone. “None of this could have happened without the community.”

The initiative has collaborated with the Columbus Museum of Art, BalletMet, Columbus Children’s Theatre, among others, to bring arts and entertainment and inspire the busy students and residents to enjoy music, poetry, dance or any other form of art.

Stone is one of two central Ohio honorees in this year’s Governor’s Awards. The Arts Patron award is going to Puffin Foundation West, which supports arts organizations and activists who may have less opportunity due to race, gender or social philosophy by providing grants.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer.

