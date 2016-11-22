David Chesebrough retires from CEO position at COSI

× Expand Photos courtesy of COSI

As beloved an institution as COSI is in Columbus, when David Chesebrough signed on as CEO in 2006, he knew he was in for a challenge.

Chesebrough retires from his position at the end of this year, leaving the organization – as good CEOs prefer – in a better place than he found it.

COSI was seven years into its new, 320,000-square-foot space on the riverfront when Chesebrough took the helm, but had yet to really settle in.

“The move to this building was very challenging,” says Chesebrough. “We had run through most of our cash. We’d lost a levy. We had to shut down the whole south end of the building. So we only had the atrium and everything to the north. So we lost exhibits like Adventure. We closed down the planetarium. It was a tough time.”

Chesebrough battled these challenges thanks to his unique experiences with leadership, technology, education and entrepreneurship. Prior to his role at COSI, Chesebrough was a teacher for 15 years and worked to develop the first program in the country that required all high school students to use computers.

He was part of a speaking circuit for Apple, working to help bring computers to schools. He was invited to help build the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh. He was executive director of the Roberson Museum and Science Center in Binghamton, N.Y. And prior to his move to COSI, he was at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

Upon his arrival at COSI, Chesebrough worked to engage the community to reinvest in the science center.

× Expand Chesebrough blows up a hydrogen balloon at his retirement party in October

“He’s one of the most community-focused people that I’ve ever worked with,” says Nannette Maciejunes, executive director of the Columbus Museum of Art. “It’s very much about service and what you’re doing for the community. What does the community need from COSI? He was that kind of leader.”

Chesebrough worked to partner with local leaders and organizations to revitalize COSI. During his term, COSI created collaborative projects with the museum, most notably the Egypt exhibit that encouraged visitors to experience unique, Egyptian exhibits at both institutions.

Steve Francis, chief diversity officer for the city of Columbus, also worked with Chesebrough during Francis’ time leading diversity relations and corporate advertising at Honda.

“He’s a very kind, selfless and passionate advocate for all things innovation,” says Francis. “He can’t keep still unless the ideas and vision that he harbors every day are advanced in some way. He’s one of the most persistent people, but in the nicest possible way that you could be persistent. That takes a special skill to continually, but very professionally, pursue your passion through partnerships that he seeks to form with people.”

Chesebrough tackled a daunting task when he accepted the position at COSI.

“I still remember walking around (on my first day), and I had two thoughts,” he says. “One was, ‘Oh my gosh, this is just so cool to be responsible for this organization.’ And then also, almost at the same time, ‘Holy crap, how am I ever going to pull this off?’”

Chesebrough challenged his team to rethink COSI. The walls were previously white, and interactive activities were tucked away in exhibits. When Chesebrough came on board, he encouraged vibrant paint colors, creating the iconic compass rose around the pendulum and adding overall vibrancy to the atmosphere.

“The most powerful tool that we have is a passionate and skilled person who loves science,” says Chesebrough. “The team has just come up with one thing after another. That’s been an incredible gift to the organization and to all of us.”

Chesebrough’s crowning achievement upon leaving COSI is reopening the entire building.

Now Chesebrough has decided to devote more time to his growing family: his wife of 43 years, Dotti; his three daughters, Holly, Kimberly and Amber; and his five grandchildren, Leah (7), Juliet (5), Sean (3), Haley (2) and Oliver David (almost 1).

Hailey Stangebye is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS