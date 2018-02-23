Alan Gough has lots of experience & artistic heritage

For most people, a lifetime of making a living as an artist doesn’t seem like a viable option. For painter Alan Gough, this was the only option that really made sense.

Gough’s artistic lineage goes back to his paternal grandfather and uncle, who not only sailed the seas from Liverpool, but also created watercolor pieces. His maternal aunt was also a watercolor artist, and his sister created oil and pastel pieces. His father, an engineer, spent his free time painting seascapes.

All of this resulted in quite a collection in his childhood home.

“We had a few reproductions, but all the rest of the artwork were members of the family, so, you know, it was no big deal,” Gough says.

While Gough enjoyed drawing throughout his childhood, his formal training didn’t begin until Chillicothe High School introduced its first art class during his senior year there. He then attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago, where he received rigorous training on art fundamentals.

“What they insisted on was a good, solid background, being able to draw and paint, and then you could do whatever you wanted to with that,” Gough says.

Gough is a landscape artist, and the majority of his subject matter consists of the scenery of Chillicothe and areas closely surrounding it. He says that he most enjoys painting spaces that he has a personal connection with.

“A lot of the places that I paint now have a memory tied in with either growing up or the people that are connected to that particular property that I knew, and for me, that’s kind of central,” Gough says.

× Expand Alan Gough, Going South

For several years, Gough worked for commercial art companies. He soon realized that this was not the field for him, as he was unable to show his own creativity or feel independent. This led him to go off on his own as a studio artist, a role he has remained in for almost 60 years.

Gough moved back to Chillicothe with his wife, Joy, who is also a watercolor artist, in 1964. During his time in Chicago, several visits to his hometown made him realize that Chillicothe was the place he needed to be.

Even after all this time, Gough still finds himself inspired by his family. He believes his grandfather and uncle inspire the way he sees landscapes.

“I view the landscape as a kind of moving body of water at times,” Gough says.

Gough likes to contrast these large bodies with lines and delicacy, and enjoys a balance of positives and negatives in his paintings.

Gough’s works will be displayed in Alan Gough and the Winter Landscape at Keny Galleries March 11-April 20. More information on Gough can be found at www.kenygalleries.com.

Gough’s Places

For Gough, it is important that he paints places that he has a personal connection with. Among the subjects he is drawn to, due to these connections, are:

Quebec City

Gough was born in Quebec City before his family moved to Chillicothe for his father’s work when Gough was 6. He vaguely remembers the intense winters there, and believes those winters led to his attraction to snowy landscapes.

Lake Michigan

Gough’s wife, Joy, is originally from Michigan, and the pair have spent many vacations on the beaches of Lake Michigan. Despite the fact that he was supposed to be taking a break from work, Gough still spent plenty of time on these trips painting the beach landscapes that are harder to find in Ohio.

Chillicothe

Gough spent his formative years in Chillicothe and has lived there with his wife for over 50 years. The rural landscapes that make up and surround the town are present in the majority of his work.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

