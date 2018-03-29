UA house transforms over the span of a decade

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marshall Skinner, Marshall Evan Photography

The Upper Arlington home of Tom Winters and Mary Schell-Winters has come a long way since the couple began working with the Cleary Company on an extensive remodel.

Over the span of a decade, the house has seen major overhauls of its master bathroom, kitchen, powder room, study, deck, basement and home office.

The initial steps – master bathroom, kitchen, study and powder room, as well as a mud room and some general interior work – comprised an extensive remodel of the first and second floors. The work was done in phases to better accommodate the family’s schedule, finishing in 2009.

The home office underwent its renovations in 2015 when the homeowners found themselves doing more work at home. The pool deck followed in 2016, as the homeowners found the area lacking in several respects and the decking itself was beginning to rot in places.

The basement, finished in 2016, was the final piece of the puzzle.

Evolution

Photo courtesy of Marshall Skinner, Marshall Evan Photography

