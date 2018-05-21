SOLD! | 5 fabulous Columbus homes recently sold

CityScene spotlights five of Columbus' most impressive sold homes from Powell and Dublin to New Albany and Bexley

1640 Roundwyck Ln.

Powell. Sold for $1,400,000

307 N. Parkview Ave.

Bexley. Sold for $1,400,000

5350 Reserve Dr.

Dublin. Sold for $1,285,000

17 Stanbury Ave.

Bexley. Sold for $1,025,000

7623 Fenway Rd.

New Albany. Sold for $950,000

