SOLD! | 5 impressive homes sold in January 2018

Spotlighting five of central Ohio's most impressive homes sold in January 2018

2023 Woodland Hall Dr.

Delaware. Sold for $1,400,000

6585 Lockhart Ln.

Dublin. Sold for $1,400,000

1511 Kearney Way

Delaware. Sold for $908,000

2455 Sherwin Rd.

Columbus. Sold for $845,000

7676 Red Bay Ct.

Dublin. Sold for $790,000

Tags

The A List - Home