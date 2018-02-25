SOLD! | 5 of Upper Arlington's most impressive homes

5050 Slate Run Woods Ct.
Sold for $1,030,000
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Martha Corbett, Sorrell & Company
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Martha Corbett, Sorrell & Company
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Martha Corbett, Sorrell & Company
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Martha Corbett, Sorrell & Company
2475 Onandaga Dr.
Sold for $1,140,000
Photo by Marshall Evans. Courtesy of Bob Sorrell, Sorrell & Company
Photo by Marshall Evans. Courtesy of Bob Sorrell, Sorrell & Company
Photo by Marshall Evans. Courtesy of Bob Sorrell, Sorrell & Company
Photo by Marshall Evans. Courtesy of Bob Sorrell, Sorrell & Company
2326 Brixton Rd.
Sold for $1,100,000
1 of 4
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtsey of Kelly Myer, Sorrell & Company
2 of 4
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtsey of Kelly Myer, Sorrell & Company
3 of 4
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtsey of Kelly Myer, Sorrell & Company
4 of 4
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtsey of Kelly Myer, Sorrell & Company
2355 Onandaga Dr.
Sold for $1,200,000
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Property Realty
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Property Realty
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Property Realty
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Property Realty
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Property Realty
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Property Realty
2359 Canterbury Rd.
Sold for $1,322,000
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Properties Realty
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Properties Realty
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Properties Realty
Photo by Dale Clark - Arc Photography. Courtesy of Cheryl Godard, Keller Williams Classic Properties Realty