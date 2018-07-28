SOLD! | 5 amazing Columbus homes recently sold

7665 Serenity Drive
Dublin, $1,087,500
Photos courtesy of Columbus Pics
Photos courtesy of Columbus Pics
Photos courtesy of Columbus Pics
Photos courtesy of Columbus Pics
Photos courtesy of Columbus Pics
2695 Sandover Road
Columbus, $999,999
Dale Clark
Dale Clark
Dale Clark
Dale Clark
Dale Clark
2500 Stonehaven Place
Columbus, $995,000
Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker King Thompson
Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker King Thompson
Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker King Thompson
Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker King Thompson
Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker King Thompson
10309 Mackenzie Way
Dublin, $950,000
Photos by R. Middendorf Media, LLC.
Photos by R. Middendorf Media, LLC.
Photos by R. Middendorf Media, LLC.
Photos by R. Middendorf Media, LLC.
Photos by R. Middendorf Media, LLC.
158 Beck Street
Columbus, $905,000
Photos courtesy of Jeff Tobin
Photos courtesy of Jeff Tobin
Photos courtesy of Jeff Tobin
Photos courtesy of Jeff Tobin
Photos courtesy of Jeff Tobin
Photos courtesy of Jeff Tobin