SOLD! | 5 Columbus homes sold around July 2018

CityScene spotlights five of Columbus' most impressive sold in summer 2018

7786 Brandon Rd.

New Albany, $1,246,000

4388 Dublin Rd.

Dublin, $1,275,000

23910 Huber Hitler Rd.

Powell, $950,000

2315 Arlington Ave.

Bexley, $1,400,000

10 Hawksmoore Dr.

New Albany, $2,200,000

Tags

The A List - Home