Sustainable options for building materials in your reno

× Expand Cork flooring

Bamboo Flooring

With the same durability as hardwood floors, plus a naturally sustaining and highly-renewable resource, bamboo floors are a beautiful addition to any home.

Cork Flooring

The manufacturing process of cork flooring, which is a natural insulator, produces approximately zero waste, and it can be placed in any room of the house.

Low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Paint

With its ability to improve indoor air quality, this type of paint has no chemical solvents and is almost odorless.

Recycled Steel Framing

Using less energy than other building materials, recycled steel is a durable choice for framing in your home. With less harmful CO2 emissions, recycled steel is the primary choice if one wishes to go green.

Spray Foam Insulation

With all of the benefits of other insulation practices, spray foam insulation leads to lower energy use in buildings, also leading to reduced carbon emissions.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.