CityScene's 2016 Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide

For the Reading Enthusiast

A Perfect 100 – WIN!

Anyone who says there’s nothing to do in Columbus isn’t trying very hard, as 100 Things to Do in Columbus Before You Die by Jackie Mantey points out. The book, released earlier this year, covers a wealth of local activity suggestions. $16. www.reedypress.com

Mobile Munching

Ever wonder how some of central Ohio’s most prolific food trucks make their inspired creations? The Columbus Food Truck Cookbook by Rene Casteel Cook and Tiffany Harelik has the answers for that curious gourmand on your list. $21.99. www.thecolumbusfoodtruckcookbook.com

Supernatural Intrigue

For someone whose interest tacks more toward fiction than nonfiction, there’s Curse the Day by local author Zachary Hardison. The supernatural thriller, released in the spring, follows a demonic character looking to punish the wicked, and the detective and journalist investigating his work. $12.95. www.cursetheday.com

× Expand Commonhouse Ales

For the Drink Enthusiast

But Why is the Rum Gone?

Clintonville-based 451 Spirits began selling its products in early 2016, offering liquors otherwise unavailable from other local distillers. Writers Block, a mint- and lime-flavored rum, is one such example. $24.95. www.451spirits.com

Lots in Common

This spring marked the launch of Commonhouse Ales, founded by Lenny Kolada of Smokehouse Brewing Co. The brewery will be selling two cold-weather beers for the hop enthusiast on your list: Winter Sesh, a session IPA, and Imagine, a winter ale. Prices vary. www.commonhouseales.com

Grape Escape

The locally-minded wine lover on your list is sure to enjoy something from award-winning Via Vecchia Winery, based in the Brewery District. Respiro, its cabernet sauvignon, is among its most popular, available at the winery as well as at retail locations detailed on its website. $30. www.viavecchiawinery.com

× Expand Terry Vine Photography Terry Vine Woodhouse Day Spa

For the Relaxation Enthusiast

’house Party

Woodhouse Day Spa in Dublin has a long list of spa services certain to satisfy anyone under pressure. From standard skin care and stone massage treatments to sleep treatments and all-day packages, it can be tough to narrow it down, but a gift card ought to be suitable for all audiences. Prices vary. www.woodhousespas.com

Stress Stopper

Nurtur the Salon – with locations in Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights and the Brewery District – knows stress relief, and its “An Escape from Stress” gift package is a prime example, offering cleansing oil, body cream and hand cream, as well as a soy wax candle. The salon is holding holiday shopping events at all its locations: through Dec. 2 in UA, Dec. 7-9 in Grandview and Dec. 9-11 in the Brewery District. $79. www.nurtursalon.com

Home Visit

A person on your list in need of a break does not have to leave the house for a massage, thanks to Soothe, which began operating in Columbus in October. The on-demand service sends a licensed, certified massage therapist to the recipient’s home on short notice with a variety of options. $99-$169. www.soothe.com

× Expand SHUTTER&GLASS Pistacia Vera

For the Consumable Craft Enthusiast

An Ice Gesture

You probably shouldn’t leave it under the tree, but Velvet Ice Cream’s new gelato line will hold appeal for anyone with a sweet tooth. It’s available in espresso, salty caramel, vanilla bean and double dark chocolate varieties. Prices vary. www.velveticecream.com

No Tough Cookies

In the November issue of CityScene, we wrote about macarons, and it so happens the bite-sized sandwich cookies make for delightful gifts. Patisserie Lallier, Pistacia Vera and La Chatelaine are three bakeries we talked to, and all three are solid options. Prices vary. www.patisserielallier.com, www.lachatelainebakery.com, www.pistaciavera.com

Suds from Suds

Not all soap is created equal. The hand-crafted, small-batch soaps sold by Grandview Heights-based Glenn Avenue Soap Company are made without potentially harmful ingredients and come in a variety of forms, including soaps made with local craft beer. $5.99. www.glennavesoap.com

× Expand Root Down Acres

For the Fashion Enthusiast

The Power of Uno

Watches, bracelets, rings, earrings and more are part of the Uno de 50 collection. Dublin-based Audacious Boutique offers a wide variety of pieces from the line, including a wealth of necklaces. Starting at $125. www.audaciousboutique.com

Charge!

Items from Vera Bradley’s Keep Charged line, available at Simply Rr’s in the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, are more than just bags. They’re also equipped with batteries to allow for convenient charging of cell phones and other portable electronic devices. $148. www.simplyrrs.com

Alpaca Appreciation

Here’s an accessory to show team spirit that’s unlike any other: a felted buckeye bracelet from Root Down Acres. The Springfield-based alpaca farm also sells yarn as well as other felted buckeye accessories, including necklaces, earrings and keychains. $10. www.rootdownacres.com

× Expand Studio J

For the Décor Enthusiast

The Bookend is Near

There are bookends, and then there are bookends. These decorative pieces from Studio J in Dublin will spice up any bookshelf with a distinctive look. $55-$85. www.studiojhome.com

You Light Up My Life

What do you get when you cross a lamp, a stool and an accent table? This Gus Modern light box made of roto-molded plastic, available at Grid Furnishings in Worthington. $325. www.gridfurnishings.com

I Wanna Rock

For a decoration of a different sort, there are these hand-painted rocks by local artist Julie Ricketts. They’re available at the McConnell Arts Center Pop Up Shop, open at the Worthington arts center from Dec. 3-30. $5-$20. www.mcconnellarts.org