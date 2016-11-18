CityScene's 2016 Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide

For the Reading Enthusiast
A Perfect 100 – WIN!
Anyone who says there’s nothing to do in Columbus isn’t trying very hard, as 100 Things to Do in Columbus Before You Die by Jackie Mantey points out. The book, released earlier this year, covers a wealth of local activity suggestions. $16. www.reedypress.com
Mobile Munching
Ever wonder how some of central Ohio’s most prolific food trucks make their inspired creations? The Columbus Food Truck Cookbook by Rene Casteel Cook and Tiffany Harelik has the answers for that curious gourmand on your list. $21.99. www.thecolumbusfoodtruckcookbook.com
Supernatural Intrigue
For someone whose interest tacks more toward fiction than nonfiction, there’s Curse the Day by local author Zachary Hardison. The supernatural thriller, released in the spring, follows a demonic character looking to punish the wicked, and the detective and journalist investigating his work. $12.95. www.cursetheday.com
Commonhouse Ales
For the Drink Enthusiast
But Why is the Rum Gone?
Clintonville-based 451 Spirits began selling its products in early 2016, offering liquors otherwise unavailable from other local distillers. Writers Block, a mint- and lime-flavored rum, is one such example. $24.95. www.451spirits.com
Lots in Common
This spring marked the launch of Commonhouse Ales, founded by Lenny Kolada of Smokehouse Brewing Co. The brewery will be selling two cold-weather beers for the hop enthusiast on your list: Winter Sesh, a session IPA, and Imagine, a winter ale. Prices vary. www.commonhouseales.com
Grape Escape
The locally-minded wine lover on your list is sure to enjoy something from award-winning Via Vecchia Winery, based in the Brewery District. Respiro, its cabernet sauvignon, is among its most popular, available at the winery as well as at retail locations detailed on its website. $30. www.viavecchiawinery.com
Woodhouse Day Spa
For the Relaxation Enthusiast
’house Party
Woodhouse Day Spa in Dublin has a long list of spa services certain to satisfy anyone under pressure. From standard skin care and stone massage treatments to sleep treatments and all-day packages, it can be tough to narrow it down, but a gift card ought to be suitable for all audiences. Prices vary. www.woodhousespas.com
Stress Stopper
Nurtur the Salon – with locations in Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights and the Brewery District – knows stress relief, and its “An Escape from Stress” gift package is a prime example, offering cleansing oil, body cream and hand cream, as well as a soy wax candle. The salon is holding holiday shopping events at all its locations: through Dec. 2 in UA, Dec. 7-9 in Grandview and Dec. 9-11 in the Brewery District. $79. www.nurtursalon.com
Home Visit
A person on your list in need of a break does not have to leave the house for a massage, thanks to Soothe, which began operating in Columbus in October. The on-demand service sends a licensed, certified massage therapist to the recipient’s home on short notice with a variety of options. $99-$169. www.soothe.com
For the Consumable Craft Enthusiast
An Ice Gesture
You probably shouldn’t leave it under the tree, but Velvet Ice Cream’s new gelato line will hold appeal for anyone with a sweet tooth. It’s available in espresso, salty caramel, vanilla bean and double dark chocolate varieties. Prices vary. www.velveticecream.com
No Tough Cookies
In the November issue of CityScene, we wrote about macarons, and it so happens the bite-sized sandwich cookies make for delightful gifts. Patisserie Lallier, Pistacia Vera and La Chatelaine are three bakeries we talked to, and all three are solid options. Prices vary. www.patisserielallier.com, www.lachatelainebakery.com, www.pistaciavera.com
Suds from Suds
Not all soap is created equal. The hand-crafted, small-batch soaps sold by Grandview Heights-based Glenn Avenue Soap Company are made without potentially harmful ingredients and come in a variety of forms, including soaps made with local craft beer. $5.99. www.glennavesoap.com
For the Fashion Enthusiast
The Power of Uno
Watches, bracelets, rings, earrings and more are part of the Uno de 50 collection. Dublin-based Audacious Boutique offers a wide variety of pieces from the line, including a wealth of necklaces. Starting at $125. www.audaciousboutique.com
Charge!
Items from Vera Bradley’s Keep Charged line, available at Simply Rr’s in the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, are more than just bags. They’re also equipped with batteries to allow for convenient charging of cell phones and other portable electronic devices. $148. www.simplyrrs.com
Alpaca Appreciation
Here’s an accessory to show team spirit that’s unlike any other: a felted buckeye bracelet from Root Down Acres. The Springfield-based alpaca farm also sells yarn as well as other felted buckeye accessories, including necklaces, earrings and keychains. $10. www.rootdownacres.com
For the Décor Enthusiast
The Bookend is Near
There are bookends, and then there are bookends. These decorative pieces from Studio J in Dublin will spice up any bookshelf with a distinctive look. $55-$85. www.studiojhome.com
You Light Up My Life
What do you get when you cross a lamp, a stool and an accent table? This Gus Modern light box made of roto-molded plastic, available at Grid Furnishings in Worthington. $325. www.gridfurnishings.com
I Wanna Rock
For a decoration of a different sort, there are these hand-painted rocks by local artist Julie Ricketts. They’re available at the McConnell Arts Center Pop Up Shop, open at the Worthington arts center from Dec. 3-30. $5-$20. www.mcconnellarts.org