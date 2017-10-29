A primer on holiday interior decorating and hosting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rita Fuller-Yates

It’s that time of year again to bundle up and enjoy the changing weather, tasty seasonal treats and the company of loved ones.

For many people, hosting guests during the holidays can be stressful and chaotic, but it doesn’t have to be.

Rita Fuller-Yates, lifestyle expert, is a professional interior designer and an instructor at the Columbus College of Art & Design, where she teaches history of interior design, industrial design and fashion. She also holds quarterly entertaining workshops in which she guides her guests through activities and hosting tips.

Fuller-Yates suggests that having a great attitude is the first step to being a good host or hostess.

“Smile and welcome each guest at their arrival,” says Fuller-Yates. “The guests are there as a present to the hostess, and a proper ‘hello’ and ‘thank you for coming’ is always a nice gesture.”

She also suggests choosing food that is simple, but that offers a variety for guests with different dietary needs and preferences. Expect that there will be little things you forget or that don’t go as planned.

“Try to avoid the sweat of the small stuff,” says Fuller-Yates. “If you forgot the whipped cream for the ice cream, most guests will understand and more than likely choose other options that are available.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rita Fuller-Yates

One of the easiest ways to make guests feel comfortable in your home is to have it cleaned prior to the event of party. There is nothing more uncomfortable than being welcomed into a dirty home.

“I recommend using a home cleaning service to help the hostess prepare for their event and avoid feeling overwhelmed,” says Fuller-Yates.

Eileen Padro, interior designer with Abode Real Living, works with her clients to create visually interesting spaces that incorporate their personalized style with trendy design. Padro’s home showcases her personal style and design aesthetic.

So, how soon is too soon to start decorating for Christmas? This is a question that many deliberate, especially with regard to transitioning from fall to winter décor.

“Immediately after Thanksgiving Day, I would suggest decorating for Christmas,” says Fuller-Yates. “This allows over four weeks for your home to celebrate the Christmas holiday, but still remain loyal to the fall season and Thanksgiving dinner.”

Padro agrees that following Thanksgiving it is time to start decorating for Christmas. However, she prefers to use decorative pieces that can transition from one season to the next, so a lot of pieces will stay incorporated in the décor throughout the holidays.

“I like to use oversized pine cones,” says Padro. “You can easily transition from fall and Thanksgiving into Christmas and winter.”

If you are new to holiday hosting and don’t already have a collection of holiday décor, it can feel like a financial burden to keep up with all the trends. However, it’s possible to find simple and inexpensive additions that will cater to the season and the look you are trying to achieve.

“Understand your budget and keep décor to a minimum,” says Fuller-Yates. “The focus of (holiday gatherings) is to build relationships and help people smile … and both of these tasks require no disposable cash.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rita Fuller-Yates

With an affinity for small accent pieces, Padro likes to incorporate new elements into pieces that stay in her home all year round. Large statement pieces, such as Christmas trees, are welcome in her home, too, but she is mindful that her spaces don’t feel too cluttered.

“I like to do small statements. … I have a big dough bowl on my kitchen island that I fill with things like pine cones, cabbage plants, pumpkins and ornaments (depending on the season),” says Padro.

Décor isn’t the only expense to watch out for, though. Those hosting holiday parties or gatherings should be mindful of their budgets when choosing a menu. Fuller-Yates suggests considering low-budget options such as potluck dinners and dessert-only parties.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

