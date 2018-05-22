Turn your pool into a retreat for family and guests

× Expand Photo by Jeffrey S. Hall Photography The view from the UA home’s two-story porch makes this pool look inviting even on the gloomiest of days. Inside the home, you’re always just a few feet away from a summer retreat. Tucked in the privacy of greenery and trees, this pool is your own oasis.

In central Ohio, good weather only lasts for a few months, but that just means we have to enjoy it while we can. What better way to enjoy the blue skies, warm weather and happy company than a pool party?

This home in Upper Arlington features everything anyone could want from a pool: a wading area, beautiful perimeter trees and, of course, the party barn. If you’re searching for inspiration in your own back yard, look no further.

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.