Turn your pool into a retreat for family and guests

Dive Head-First into Summer: What better way to enjoy summer in Ohio than a pool party?

by

In central Ohio, good weather only lasts for a few months, but that just means we have to enjoy it while we can. What better way to enjoy the blue skies, warm weather and happy company than a pool party?

This home in Upper Arlington features everything anyone could want from a pool: a wading area, beautiful perimeter trees and, of course, the party barn. If you’re searching for inspiration in your own back yard, look no further.

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Tags

by

The A List - Home