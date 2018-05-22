Tri-Village area home balances rustic, modern design

× Expand Photo by Jeffrey S. Hall Photography Tucked back into a wooded area, this home incorporates the textures and colors of nature into its interior in a fresh way. The sharpness of the vaulted ceiling, featuring light wash barnwood beams, contrasts nicely with the plush carpet and furniture below.“Barnwood and natural wood are really big right now,” says Farwick. “My clients are always pleased to see the rustic look done in a tasteful way.”

When making the step of purchasing a home, some prefer to buy and some prefer to build. Although building allows you to customize your home from the ground up, remodeling is an option that many pursue, especially in land-locked areas like Tri-Village.

We walked through this recently remodeled Tri-Village home, originally built in 1977, with Mindy Farwick – local RE/MAX Resource owner and agent – to highlight some of the features that buyers are looking for in today’s market.

