Tri-Village area home balances rustic, modern design

Rustic Remodel: When making the step of purchasing a home, some prefer to buy and some prefer to build.

by

When making the step of purchasing a home, some prefer to buy and some prefer to build. Although building allows you to customize your home from the ground up, remodeling is an option that many pursue, especially in land-locked areas like Tri-Village.

We walked through this recently remodeled Tri-Village home, originally built in 1977, with Mindy Farwick – local RE/MAX Resource owner and agent – to highlight some of the features that buyers are looking for in today’s market.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Tags

by

The A List - Home