Trends in decorative wood in Columbus and beyond

With the constant evolution of interior decorating, it can be difficult to stay up to date on the latest looks. Recently, though, homeowners have been resorting to a timeless look by featuring decorative wood throughout the entire house.

Julie Gordon, design gallery director for central Ohio homebuilder Romanelli & Hughes, gives the inside scoop on the latest wooden trends.

Floors

“For flooring, we’re doing a lot of hand scraped or reclaimed wood looks,” says Gordon.

Because actual reclaimed wood can cause splinters, Gordon says many homeowners prefer to buy flooring that is manufactured to look aged. Oak and hickory can be the most convincing due to their abundant amount of grain.

Some redecorators are veering away from typical floor patterns. Gordon says she’s seeing chevron and herringbone, both in tasteful zig-zag designs.

Cabinets

“What we are seeing right now is painted cabinetry,” says Gordon.

Many homeowners have been sporting all-white kitchen cabinetry to create a light, clean feel. Most painted cabinets are made from maple, a wood that has less grain, thus allowing light to capture paint more evenly.

Ceiling

“We’re doing a lot of decorative wood on ceilings right now,” says Gordon. “They can be very beautiful looks.”

Large ceiling beams with laid-in paneling, either painted or stained, create a dramatic but cozy atmosphere.

Walls

Shiplap, shiplap and more shiplap.

“It’s very popular right now,” says Gordon.

Typically fashioned in a horizontal manner to avoid the dreaded 1970s paneling look, this wood accent-wall wood will make a room feel larger yet homey.

