Touring a castle with realtor Kelly Cantwell

Editor’s note: I went into the home at 5622 Riverside Dr. expecting to write a story solely on the home’s secret passageways and hidden features, of which there are many. However, immediately upon rapping on the front door knocker to be greeted by a grand, spiral staircase and unforgettable stone and woodwork, I knew we had to do more. From the first-floor toilet to the wood paneling and tilework throughout the home, it’s clear that every detail was chosen and implemented with vision. In the following pages, you’ll read about the home’s history and beautiful craftsmanship. We hope you enjoy touring the home as much as I did.

Built by Ralph Fallon Builders, Inc. in 1986, the home at 5622 Riverside Dr. is far from typical.

For starters, it’s a castle. A contemporary castle, to be fair, but a castle nonetheless.

In 2007, the home was in foreclosure, suffering 18 months of vandalization. The walls still proudly stood, but the guts were marred by spray paint and smashed windows.

David Baddour, a longtime fan of the home who runs a dental practice in Columbus, made an offer on a whim. When the offer was accepted, much to Baddour’s surprise, the home underwent five years of extensive renovation. Now, the gorgeous estate is a testament to Baddour’s passion.

If you get the chance to tour it, you’ll find it’s hard to stop talking about the home. That rings true even for listing agent Kelly Cantwell, who has walked the home’s 15,000 square feet as many times as anyone. She says her favorite room is the one she calls the great hall, characterized by a cathedral ceiling, a stained glass window featuring the initials and family crest of the home’s first owner, coats of armor, and a floor-to-ceiling limestone fireplace.

“Truly his dream home, (Baddour) was determined to attend to every detail during its renovation, taking four years,” says Cantwell. “The grounds are truly spectacular and very rare inside the I-270.”

About the Home

There’s a lot to see in the kitchen, but pay close attention to the island. It was modeled in the size, shape and scale of a grand piano. Inside the island sits a hammered copper farmhouse sink.

Even if you don’t need to use it, take a stop at the half bathroom on the first floor. This castle even has its own throne, in the form of a marble toilet imported from Italy. No reading material is necessary here; the hand-painted walls are both beautiful and fascinating.

Baddour didn’t pull any punches when constructing the downstairs movie theater. Equipped with a bar, fireplace, three levels of seating and a candy shop, it’s a cinephile’s dream.

After candy and popcorn, head to the in-home gym, and follow up the workout in the attached tanning room and steam room.

Upkeep and cleaning of a 15,000-square-foot castle on more than 13 acres of land is a full-time job – a live-in caretaker can be offered his or her own space with the carriage house above the garage. In addition to a bedroom, the space hosts its own kitchen, full bath and living room.

The large, private back yard is enough space for any lover of the outdoors. A full basketball court, in-ground pool and barn with a concrete floor can keep even the most active homeowner entertained year-round.

