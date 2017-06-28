A double home renovation: bathroom and kitchen

× Expand Photo courtesy of Diven Contracting

After literally swapping houses with their next-door neighbors in 2015, Grandview Heights residents Anna and Drew Kalnow were thrilled to have a larger, older home – perfect for their growing family. Still, they agreed the 1905 craftsman-inspired house needed a bit more than a fresh coat of paint.

The kitchen needed updating, and the only full-sized bathroom featured an awkward layout. In the end, the couple decided on Nick Diven, owner and operator of southeast Ohio-based Diven Contracting.

“A friend of mine … had recommended (Diven) from doing projects on his house,” says Anna. “We just really liked Nick, and he does a really good job.”

Diven was able to transform their dreams into inviting new areas. Between the two renovations, the earthy color palette and sharp lines complement the craftsman style while also creating a modern feel. The resulting rooms have an air of sophistication and tranquility.

Kitchen

In the kitchen, the older cabinets were replaced with sleek, yet traditional white cabinetry, which stretches to the ceiling.

“We basically use the upper cabinets for china and other storage,” says Anna. “From a functionality standpoint, we can fit so much more in the kitchen now than we could before.”

The fresh, neutral kitchen also received a gray subway tile backsplash and marble countertops. Smartly enough, the Kalnows added a built-in drying board in the form of rivets in the countertop next to the sink, and it works. Instead of using only half the sink when pots and pans are drying, the entire basin can always be fully utilized.

For a uniform, new-and-improved look, the Kalnows also updated a couple appliances to complement the existing refrigerator. Because they prefer to cook on a gas stove, the old electric unit was replaced with a stainless steel gas stove and oven, as well as a modern vent range hood.

To match the other appliances, a new dishwasher was installed to make life not only easier, but also more stylish.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Diven Contracting Before The distribution of space prior to the renovation closes in the kitchen, making it feel much smaller than it actually was. Outdated cabinets and a backsplash that didn’t quite match were begging for an update. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Diven Contracting After The new kitchen is open, but doesn’t sacrifice storage space. With an unobstructed window on the far wall, the kitchen gets plenty of natural light, and the white cabinets keep the space bright, even at night. Prev Next

Bathroom

Prior to the renovation, it’s hard to imagine a family sharing the small bathroom. The narrow walkway and outdated fixtures didn’t complement the growing Kalnow family. A major renovation was a necessity.

“We knew the space was there, but we wanted it to be more functional,” says Anna. “Especially with it being the only full bathroom in the house, it needed to flow a little bit better.”

Widening the bathroom was the only option. Now the open area has essentially doubled in size, and a fun, hexagonal gray tile covers the floor, leading to the large white vanity with a marble countertop.

It’s also nearly impossible to overlook the glass doors on the bathtub/shower, a major upgrade compared to the old shower curtain. Plus, the inlaid gray tiles in the shower match the rest of the bathroom perfectly, creating the calming vide the Kalnows wanted.

No matter the size, one full bathroom is tight for any family. Thankfully, the house included an extra lot, and the Kalnows are now considering an addition with a second full bathroom.

“We love the house and we’d like to keep with the character of the house,” says Anna. “So we’d rather not do a huge addition because the house is already very functional.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Diven Contracting Before Before the renovation, the one full bathroom in the Kalnows’ home was cramped. The narrow hallway made it near impossible for more than one person to be in the bathroom at once, so the Kalnows knew they needed an update. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Diven Contracting After The Kalnows desired a calming bathroom, and the muted gray throughout helped achieve that goal. Moving the shower to the far wall from the right wall creates a much more open space rather than a short, narrow hallway. Prev Next

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.