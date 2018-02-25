Separate yoga area anchors whole-house remodel

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karli Moore Photography The 3,000-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

A formal living room, complete with a large chimney, made perfect sense for Lee Shackelford’s Bexley-area house when it was built in 1961.

In the 21st century, though, priorities have shifted. After buying the house in 2015, Shackelford found a living room was much less important than a multipurpose area – including, crucially, a space for yoga and meditation.

Shackelford worked with NJW Construction to effect a major overhaul of the house, completed in 2017, and the former living room is the centerpiece.

NJW hired Peter Krajnak of Rogers Krajnak Architectural Inc. to figure out the more ambitious parts of the project.

Flooring and color changes also took place throughout the house as part of the remodel, including refinishing of existing hardwood flooring.

