Rockford Homes model is trendy in monochrome

Monochrome coloring may be trending, but the Bradford's stairs pop. The switchback stairs open to the two-story great room.

Just the Facts Prices starting at $360,000, including base lot 2,858-2,935 sq. ft. 4 beds, 2.5 baths Optional three-car garage, fireplace, third full bath, bonus room Tour this Model 7385 Willowbrush Dr., Dublin Directions: I-270 to U.S. Rt. 33 West exit toward Marysville Right on Post Road, left on Hyland Croy Road Continue on Hyland Croy to Brock Road, and veer right onto Brock Left on Jerome Road Willowbrush will be on the left after approximately 1 mile.

It’s well-known that the process of buying a home is stressful. Finding the right house, selling the one you’re in now and moving the family can be difficult – and that doesn’t even include adding personal touches after moving in.

“If you can add three or four custom features, it brings the home to a whole different level,” says real estate agent Brandon Clark.

We walked through Rockford Homes’ Bradford model in Jerome Village with Clark – vice president, associate broker and real estate agent for Plowman Properties - to discuss trending real estate features his clients are looking for.

Clark notes, with the widespread availability of inspiration from shows such as Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper on HGTV and websites such as Pinterest, everyone is looking for light, monochromatic colors with rustic details – and the Bradford has it all.

“Everything is going to white and gray; lighter. Just Chip and Joanna on steroids,” says Clark, laughing. “It’s really rustic right now. Plus, it goes with everything. You can change your furniture and still match.”

