Maximizing ROI when renovating is a science

Selling a home is an infamously stressful experience, but figuring out what will make your home stand out in the crowd can make it easier. While it may be costly up front, it pays off long-term. Whether you’re renovating your home because you plan to sell, or just want to update the look of your home, here are 10 ideas that will give you the highest return on your investment.

Inspect

Not all remodeling needs are cosmetic. A home may need a new roof, have an infestation or a leak, or need new electrical wiring, but you won’t know until you consult a professional. Hire an inspector to check everything in your home that you can’t see.

Fresh Paint

A simple and cheap way to update a home is with a fresh coat of paint. It’s best to paint with neutrals if you’re looking to sell, because they appeal to the most people and are easy to cover if a buyer wants to change the room color.

Landscaping

Having a well-manicured and colorful lawn creates curb appeal. When shopping, think about buying native plants and those that bloom annually to get the best return on investment.

Kitchen Upgrade

The kitchen is one of the first places a buyer looks when searching for a new home. Upgrade yours by installing energy-efficient appliances, refacing or replacing your cabinets, and installing new light fixtures. Installing a water filtration system is an inexpensive way to improve the quality of the kitchen.

Replacing Your Carpet

Old carpet can hold bacteria, allergens and contaminants, which can make you or a possible buyer sick. Replacing your carpet will improve your air quality and modernize your home, especially if you install hard-surface flooring.

New Garage Door

According to a 2016 study in Remodeling Magazine, replacing the garage door offers the best return on investment. Sellers can expect to recoup 85 percent of the cost for replacing their garage door.

Installing a Generator

Power outages cost Americans millions of dollars each year. Installing a generator can power a home in an emergency, save you money and increase the value of your home.

Insulating the Attic

Hiring a professional to insulate your attic with fiberglass may be expensive, but it’s worth the investment. Having a home that’s cool in the summer and warm in the winter will save you money in energy costs.

New Windows

Installing more windows lets in more natural light and can make rooms appear bigger. Make sure to install energy efficient windows to save on heating costs in the winter.

Replacing the Front Door

A new door can be inexpensive, boost a home’s curb appeal and with buyers now shopping online for homes, an interesting front door can make a strong first impression.

Charles Williams is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.