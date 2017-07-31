Indoor barrier gates meet outside-the-box design

× Expand Photo courtesy of Epic Group Ohio

While sacrificing style for safety is an easy choice for parents, now there’s no need to choose.

Gone are the days when the only option was a simple, plastic, boring design. Susan Dyas, owner of Epic Group Ohio, is says homeowners can have gates that are fun and exciting.

“No one wants to use the cheap little baby gates that you can get at Target,” says Dyas. “They want something that’s pretty. One of the most recent ones that we did actually mimicked a barn door that we had also done in the homeowner’s house. They know it’s going to be something that is there for a while, and they want it easily functional, and to look pretty and be a permanent fixture.”

With indoor gates continuing to be a necessity for many homeowners, people are starting to realize they don’t have to settle for the designs that have been around for years.

“We’ve definitely seen (gates) as a more frequently-requested item than we have in the past because people are getting into the fact that it can be something different,” says Dyas.

Jake Nerone is a contributing writer.