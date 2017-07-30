Garage doors with visual appeal and durability of steel

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hamilton Parker Company

A garage door is not always as it appears.

When it comes to designing a home, the style is in the details. A thoughtful design uses small details in unexpected places to create a big impact.

In design, there are always two areas to consider: function and form. One way to combine them, now growing in popularity, is through steel doors that are stained to look like wood.

"The steel door provides better insulation and requires no upkeep, versus a wood door that may need refinished with weathering and age," says Lindsay Stout, marketing coordinator for the Hamilton Parker Company.

Hamilton Parker -- which has locations in east Columbus, Delaware and Cincinnati -- specializes in garage doors, in addition to tile, masonry and fireplaces.

By installing a steel door that looks like wood, homeowners are investing in a material that provides better function, and there's no need to sacrifice form.

"The technology and finish of these doors has improved greatly over the last several years," says Stout. "From the street, you can barely tell the difference."

Isabelle Brown is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.