Decorators’ Show House takes Columbus Museum of Art

Some traditions are meant to be broken.

For the first time ever, the Decorators’ Show House will be hosted at the Columbus Museum of Art.

The biennial event, which has been held by the Women’s Board of the Columbus Museum of Art since 1975, has always been hosted inside a house. But this year, the board decided it wanted to combine interior design and art.

The showcase will be available April 23-May 14.

“Everything that the Women’s Board does goes back to the museum,” says Abigail Fredelake, co-chair of marketing. “Interior design is an art, so we’re molding those two things together.”

Fredelake says the experience will be like walking through a home – but with some new twists. There will be a study, bedroom, children’s room and kitchen, among other sections. The interior designers also get to use pieces of art owned by the museum to create their spaces.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” Fredelake says. “It will give people inspiration for their own homes, and show what the designers can do with the space they are given.”

This will be Danny Russo’s first time participating in a Decorators’ Show House. The Cleveland native is an in-home designer with Havertys Furniture in Polaris. He moved to Columbus in 2003, and you’ve seen his work if you’ve ever stepped into Lady Bird, Bodega or Ambushed Salon – all in the Short North. He’s also designed homes in cities such as New York, Chicago and Boston.

× Expand A rendering of the study, designed by Sally McDonald of Interior Works

For his piece, Russo is working on a living room. The entryway will be flanked by two Great Dane statues, and he will be working with a black background. Some artists don’t like working with black because they think it makes a space look smaller, but Russo’s experience has been just the opposite.

“It makes (the space) look bigger by giving it the illusion of adding space,” says Russo, who describes his design style as bold and visually arresting. “It will accentuate the art and it will set the stage for the bold and dramatic space that I’m trying to create. … I’ve been told that I come from a unique perspective with my design aesthetic. My design evokes different emotions and thoughts.”

To create his display, Russo is using a piece from the museum’s collection – a work titled Telephone by Morton Schamberg.

Through his experience with Decorators’ Show House, Russo says he is most looking forward to appealing to and connecting with a broader audience.

“It’s refreshing to be around like-minded designers,” says Russo, who adds that he’s had the opportunity to meet with his fellow DSH interior designers. “I love talking to people, communicating and networking. It’s been great.”

Fredelake adds that witnessing the way the interior designers interact and create with the museum’s space, as opposed to a traditional house, will be fascinating.

“We’ll really see the creativity the designers bring to the table,” she says. “They’re going into a space that’s completely blank, so we’re going to see what they come up with.”

Save the Dates!

April 23-May 14

The Decorators’ Show House is open during regular museum hours. Tickets are $20 through April 23 and $25 after that date.

The DSH Preview Party and ribbon cutting is April 22 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $100 through April 5 and $125 after that date.

On April 23, see featured guest speaker Carolyn Englefield of interior design magazine VERANDA. The event includes a 1:15 p.m. VIP reception, a 2 p.m. speaker presentation and a book signing afterward. VIP tickets are $100, and include a meet and greet reception, a copy of Englefield’s book, her presentation and refreshments. Presentation-only tickets are $50.

On April 29, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., enjoy Ladies Day and high tea – a fashion presentation by Grandview Heights boutique Thread. Tickets are $65 through April 17 and $75 after that date. A table for eight is $520 through April 17 and $600 after.

On April 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., you can bring in your antiques and collectibles for assessment of value. Then, from 7-9 p.m., meet blogger and furniture re-fashioner Kate Avery and see her presentation, “Paint & Color is Where it’s at.”

Hannah Bealer is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gibishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

