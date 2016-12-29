CityScene’s Readers’ Choice Award-winning home

×

Before

The living room was originally a garage, converted to a living room in the ’80s. Before Collamore Built got involved, it still looked too much like a garage. The solution was to completely redo the ceiling, open up the connection to other parts of the home and, in doing those things, make the space feel bigger without adding any square footage.

“I really think the transformation of the family room was the most dramatic,” says Collamore.

Collamore says Kathy Chene was more involved in the interior design than most other homeowners he has worked with, and her input on the project was welcome.

“I think what we ended up with was pretty close to what she originally brought to me,” says Collamore. “I think that collaboration definitely made it a stronger project.”