Castle on Riverside Drive is home to many secrets

× Expand Photo courtesy Dale Clark - Arc Photography On first glance, this sitting room could have been built during medieval times. Paneling slides away to reveal a television, on brand with the homeowner’s love for the seamless and clean look that he mimics in the kitchen with cabinets sans handles and knobs.

Every kid dreams of having secret passageways in his or her home. A moving bookcase, a crawl space, a secret door.

Secret passageways aren’t common, but when done right, they add an element of mystery and excitement to a home.

And if there’s any home that deserves its own secret passageways, it’s a castle.

At 5622 Riverside Dr. in the Dublin area, a 15,000-square-foot fortress peeks over the hill at the end of a long, winding driveway, complete with turrets, stained glass and, yes, hidden passageways.Though Kelly Cantwell, listing agent for the home with the Cantwell-Panning Group, doesn’t think anyone will buy a home just because it has secret passageways, she says the castle’s hidden rooms, closets and details would wow most anyone.

“(Potential buyers) are blown away,” Cantwell says. “I don’t think people are going to buy a house because of a secret passageway, but I think it’s a plus, and they get a good little kick out of it.”

The home, built in the 1980s, boasts five bedrooms, six full and four partial bathrooms, a movie theater, a workout room, a guest apartment, and a pool, and it sits on more than 13 acres. But some of the coolest features of the home are those hidden to the untrained eye. Between all of the concealed details of the castle – of which there are many – it’s hard not to find some inspiration for one’s own home.

