Cabinetworks renovation brings in family, natural light

Photo courtesy of Cabinetworks Kitchens BEFORE When the Garvers moved into their home in 2008, they knew they wanted to renovate the kitchen. However, it was put off until after they got married, then again while they raised their two children. They knew the kitchen needed light, and to be better integrated with adjacent rooms. "Obviously, it's a smaller kitchen and we don't have a lot of windows," says Jenny. "I know from the bat that we wanted to go with a whiter, sort of light white design." Photo courtesy of Cabinetworks Kitchens AFTER After Cabinetworks was done with it, the Garvers' kitchen was bright, white and allowed for flow around a brand new island that was formerly blocked off by a half wall. The quartz and white cabinet reflect well onto the glass and metallic bar backsplash, brightening up the room. Photo courtesy of Cabinetworks Kitchens AFTER Not only did the new island open up the room, it allowed for much needed added storage space. "I love the fact that we added the island," says Jenny. "We were going back and forth about it, and when we finally decided to add that additional counter space, we were really happy with how it looked and how it worked together. We have different storage options now, and we keep our trash and recycling in there, too." Photo courtesy of Cabinetworks Kitchens AFTER Some of the smaller details of the kitchen that aren't immediately apparent add to the finished and modern look of the kitchen, creating flair in a very modern kitchen. The two-tone backsplash is a highlight, and Jenny says the French country modern sink is one of her favorite features.

Long before they contacted Columbus-based Cabinetworks Kitchens, Jenny and Adam Garver knew their kitchen needed a revamp.

Tucked into a corner behind a half wall and brown cabinets, the kitchen was dark and closed off to the rest of the space. The Garvers had bought the Hilliard-area home before they married in 2008 and, in 2012, they were ready for a remodel.

Unfortunately, life got in the way, and raising their two children became priority No. 1. The Garvers already knew what they wanted, though: first and foremost, a local renovation company. They also wanted a company with which they were comfortable, one that did quality work and that seemed to care about the project. Before the project was put on hold, the Garvers knew Grandview Heights-area Cabinetworks would be the company to remodel the kitchen.

So, in July 2016, the Garvers finally made time and called.

“They still had all the original information,” says Jenny.

Due to the single window and small space, Jenny envisioned the kitchen entirely in white to brighten up the space, more open to the dining area and safe for kids. Cabinetworks checked all of the Garvers’ boxes, and “every single goal was met,” says Jenny. The renovation took only two weeks from start to finish.

“Adam really likes the soft-close doors on the drawers and cabinets,” she says. “Those are great when you have kids that slam everything all the time.”

The Garvers opted for sturdy and attractive quartz countertops, modern white cabinets and an accented backsplash. The backsplash was created using glass slabs next to metallic bars, adding more reflection and light.

“It really does reflect well off the quartz,” says Jenny. “I love the quartz counters. I think they’re great, and they’re so durable.”

Before, the kitchen was underused and separate from the rest of the space. Now, it’s attractive and draws the eye from the dining area, and the Garvers have enjoyed spending more time in the kitchen.

“We’re in there all the time; we have a mixer and we’re in there making cookies with kids, and they love it,” Jenny says. “Having that large sink space is just amazing. We absolutely love that, and I don’t mind washing dishes now.”

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor.