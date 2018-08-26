Parade of Homes 2018 is returning to Jerome Village

2018 BIA Parade of Homes prepares to rival, and surpass, previous events, familiar locations are revisited.

Jerome Village is a residential development in a class all its own. Situated in Jerome Township, near Plain City, this 1,600-acre master-planned development boasts more than 500 acres dedicated to green space. Extraordinary tree lines and topography include roughly 15 miles of bike trails which connects into the nearby Glacier Ridge Metro Park.

Conceived with accessibility and modernity in mind, Jerome Village offers not only the amenities in demand by modern families, but also a deep sense of community and natural beauty. Thirteen of central Ohio’s most trusted builders were chosen to create a range of neighborhoods with a focus on architectural diversity and to offer a full suite of customizations to afford buyers the ability to create the home of their dreams.

The 13 distinct neighborhoods allow all residents walking-distance access to the Jerome Village Community Center, a members-only facility which features a swimming pool, fitness center, and Pasquale’s Pizza and Pub, all housed within a building design to resemble a vintage barn.

Jerome Village is developed by Nationwide Realty Investors, the real estate development affiliate of Nationwide Insurance and the developer of the Arena District and Grandview Yard.

Visit www.jeromevillage.com for more information.

Jerome Village Builders