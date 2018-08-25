Overview of design trends in 2018 Parade of Homes

by

3 Pillars Homes

  • Traditional farmhouse design with urban twist 
  • Massive glass doors 
  • Outdoor living space 
  • Wooded lot with small creek 
  • Firepit 
  • Floor-to-ceiling black cabinets 
  • Kitchen includes 2 islands 
  • Vaulted ceilings (master suit) 

Arthur Rutenburg Homes 

  • Open concept floor plan 
  • Elegant ceiling details 
  • Hidden pantry 
  • Covered porches (standard in all homes) 
  • Light switches below eye level 
  • Natural hard wood floors 
  • Oversizeed shower and free-standing tub (master bath)

Bob Webb Homes 

  • Multi-level outdoor living spaces 
  • Outdoor kitchen, fireplace, built-in keg 
  • Rich custom trim, woodwork and built-ins 
  • Flexible multipurpose spaces 

Coppertree Homes 

  • Destination design for every room 
  • Modern farmhouse vibe 
  • Open design 
  • Pub room (adult gathering space) 
  • Yoga retreat space (master suit) 
  • BONUS: Master closet has a secret doorway hiding closet - the ideal place to hide valuables or holiday gifts 
×

1 of 2

CopperTreeHomes.jpg
×

2 of 2

CopperTreeCloset.jpg

Manor Homes 

  • Multi-generational living design 
  • Mother-in-law suite 
  • Natural and outdoorsy feel 
  • Han Stone quartz kitchen tile 
  • Butler's pantry with sink, mini fridge and auxiliary kitchen 

Memmer Homes 

  • Builder's trademark clean lines, traditional exterior and open interior 
  • Cathedral ceiling in kitchen and dining areas 
  • Butler pantry, including appliances 
  • Mudroom 
  • Family management center 

Romanelli & Hughes Homes 

  • Traditional features with trendy twists 
  • Patinaed aged brass and shiny chrome detail 
  • Hand-hammered nickel farmhouse sink 
  • Wallpaper makes a comeback 
  • Outdoor living space 
  • Massive windowed great room design 
  • Live-edge and reclaimed heirloom wood furnishings 

Tags

by

The A List - Home

Native Ad - Contests Self Promo

WeekendScene Subscribe Mailer

Upcoming Events

Wednesday

August 29, 2018

Thursday

August 30, 2018

Friday

August 31, 2018

Saturday

September 1, 2018

Sunday

September 2, 2018

Monday

September 3, 2018

Tuesday

September 4, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours