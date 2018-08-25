Overview of design trends in 2018 Parade of Homes

3 Pillars Homes
- Traditional farmhouse design with urban twist
- Massive glass doors
- Outdoor living space
- Wooded lot with small creek
- Firepit
- Floor-to-ceiling black cabinets
- Kitchen includes 2 islands
- Vaulted ceilings (master suit)
Arthur Rutenburg Homes
- Open concept floor plan
- Elegant ceiling details
- Hidden pantry
- Covered porches (standard in all homes)
- Light switches below eye level
- Natural hard wood floors
- Oversizeed shower and free-standing tub (master bath)
Bob Webb Homes
- Multi-level outdoor living spaces
- Outdoor kitchen, fireplace, built-in keg
- Rich custom trim, woodwork and built-ins
- Flexible multipurpose spaces
Coppertree Homes
- Destination design for every room
- Modern farmhouse vibe
- Open design
- Pub room (adult gathering space)
- Yoga retreat space (master suit)
- BONUS: Master closet has a secret doorway hiding closet - the ideal place to hide valuables or holiday gifts
Manor Homes
- Multi-generational living design
- Mother-in-law suite
- Natural and outdoorsy feel
- Han Stone quartz kitchen tile
- Butler's pantry with sink, mini fridge and auxiliary kitchen
Memmer Homes
- Builder's trademark clean lines, traditional exterior and open interior
- Cathedral ceiling in kitchen and dining areas
- Butler pantry, including appliances
- Mudroom
- Family management center
Romanelli & Hughes Homes
- Traditional features with trendy twists
- Patinaed aged brass and shiny chrome detail
- Hand-hammered nickel farmhouse sink
- Wallpaper makes a comeback
- Outdoor living space
- Massive windowed great room design
- Live-edge and reclaimed heirloom wood furnishings
Weirick