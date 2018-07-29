Manor Homes' model showcases comfortable luxury

At first, a house is just a collection of materials. However, once the pieces begin to come together and personal touches are added; photos are framed, closets are filled and the new house smell is replaced by the comfortable scent of its family; the house becomes so much more than just a building. It becomes a home.

Keller Williams Consultants Realty’s Diane Lorenzo says her clients aren’t just looking for a house. They’re looking for a home that fits their lifestyle. Her newest listing, Manor Homes’ entry in the BIA Parade of Homes, will dazzle.

“This home feels luxurious but comfortable,” says Lorenzo. “This is a home where kids can be kids, not a place where the parents say, ‘Don’t touch the marble.’”

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Visit the BIA Parade of Homes

Sept. 1-16 at Eversole Run at Jerome Village

The Warmth of Reclaimed Wood

Being a Parade home, every detail is both custom and gorgeous. In the open basement, which feels more like a second living room with its walk-out porch, a large reclaimed wood column takes the place of what would normally be four smaller columns. This large column keeps the bar area and the living space open to one another, instead of breaking off the spaces with many small columns. You may feel some déjà vu while you walk through the home; that’s because the same style of column is used – albeit in a much smaller size – as the hewel posts in the great room staircase.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jeffrey S. Hall Photography × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jeffrey S. Hall Photography × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jeffrey S. Hall Photography Prev Next

Open and Airy

A highlight of this home, and Manor Homes in general, is that it feels upscale but not sterile. The trend of white and gray is incorporated into the design alongside reclaimed wood French doors and trim around the door frames off the foyer.

The open floor plan is still in high demand, and this home finds balance in the openness by integrating these reclaimed wood features to separate each large room into usable spaces. Rather than feeling overwhelming with wide-open, empty spaces, the home feels like a space where you can curl up under a blanket by the fireplace in the winter and spontaneously host neighbors in the summer.

“People want space to be functional but feel comfortable, and I think that’s done through natural elements,” says Lorenzo. “Reclaimed wood trim wrapped around the openings defines the boundaries of where the kitchen and great room separate, but it doesn’t actually separate them.”

Heating Up

Grand fireplaces are making a comeback. With this gorgeous reclaimed wood detailing, you’re not going to want to hide a single board behind a mounted TV on this mantle (but you can, if you really want to).

“There are quite a few wow factors,” says Lorenzo. “A feature of the great room is a floor-to-ceiling, lodge-looking fireplace. It will have a reclaimed wood mantle and stone.”

Though these images were taken halfway through construction, the finished fireplace will have another material not typically found on a fireplace: stucco.

“Everybody goes, ‘Stucco? That’s supposed to be on the outside,’” says Lorenzo. “But if you use it right, it can add that wow factor. It tapers in toward the ceiling from the widest part of the mantle, and it’s very unique to some of the other fireplaces that we’ve seen.”

Home Retreat

If the reclaimed wood throughout the home and floor-to-ceiling fireplace don’t already make you feel as if you’re living in a mountain retreat, the combination of multicolored stone facing, wooden beams and shake siding on the home exterior will seal the deal. The shake siding not only looks great, but is durable. It’s pre-painted, and Lorenzo says it doesn’t need to be repainted as soon as other similar products.

Look Up!

Though this isn’t the exact ceiling that will appear in Manor Homes’ 2018 Parade home, visitors can expect something just as incredible. Lorenzo says that, for the last five years, Parade homes have featured dazzling ceilings like this one – a two-tiered and backlit tray ceiling not only makes this room feel much bigger than it is, but provides the perfect amount of light for reading in bed. You can expect something different but just as stunning in the Parade home, because Lorenzo says most of Manor Homes’ recently built houses feature incredible ceilings and finishes customized for each of their clients. It’s all in the details.

A pro tip? Don’t forget to look up when you step into this Parade home’s living room.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jeffrey S. Hall Photography × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jeffrey S. Hall Photography Prev Next

About the Realtor

Diane Lorenzo is a realtor with Keller Williams Consultants Realty and owner of Central Ohio Living. She is certified in new construction Along with her experience in residential real estate, her professional design and marketing background expands the services she provides her clients, whether they are buying, selling or building.