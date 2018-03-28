Making the most out of a small space using furniture

× Expand Images courtesy of Roche Bobois

Living in an urban area may necessitate smaller living quarters, but a small apartment or house can still have a big impact when designed with fashionable, multifunctional furniture.

Styling Storage

Instead of a basic coffee table, try a wooden bench-like structure that can also serve as a cubby. Store blankets, pillows, board games and more inside, and use as additional seating when guests arrive.

Check out LIFT designed by Sacha Lakic and featured at the Short North’s Roche Bobois Paris. The countertop of this sleek buffet reveals a standalone bar with the push of a button, which activates the smooth, quiet, electronic lifting mechanism. This James Bond-like piece will also keep your most fragile glasswares safe from rattling.

Mirror, Mirror

Reflective surfaces can brighten and expand a room. Hinge on a wall a large mirror that can be pulled down to reveal a table. Or add The Box, by Italian company Kristalia, to your bedroom; the six-foot tall and only six-inch deep cabinet features a full-length mirror on the door.

Books Galore

The HUK Table serves as a side table, workspace, and magazine and book holder. Flip this S-shaped design on any side and watch it become a different piece of furniture.

For a full dining experience, look for the rustic bookcase that turns into a table. The shelves stay level while moving the device, which brings the wooden planks together, making a smooth transition.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.