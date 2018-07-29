Tech is advancing. Is your home properly protected?

Investment in a home security system is, for all intents and purposes, an investment in the safety of your family. With the protection of family members as a focus, other reasons for investing include protection of material assets. Traditionally, and rightly so, consumers think of the investment in a home security system as one that will significantly lighten the wallet. However, what consumers may not realize is that the home security technology available today has not only enhanced their ability to more completely protect their homes, but at a fraction of the cost as compared with technology available in prior years.

Home security is projected to be a $47 billion market, globally, by 2020. Traditionally, deadbolt security companies, like ADT or Brinks, were more than enough to secure a home. However, with the introduction of smart home connectivity at a relatively affordable price, the DIY approach is gaining popularity.

According to home security company ProtectAmerica a property crime occurs in the U.S. every 3.7 seconds and a home with a security system is 33 percent less likely to be broken into.

Security Solutions – 2018

It is likely that a homeowner already has home security equipment in their possession. Are there a number of old phones and/or tablets laying around? You may have the beginnings of a security camera system. Just activate the device’s video feature and sync it with an app that provides live video feed.

For homes that feature a voice assistant such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, home security systems are becoming more comprehensive, consisting of several elements including not just door and window lock control, but also lighting, appliance, temperature and carbon monoxide monitoring.

It is expected that remote arming of home security systems will become even more popular in 2018 and beyond. The days of a homeowner having to activate or deactivate a home security system exclusively from inside the home’s walls are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Home security companies, both large and small, are increasing the availability of apps that allow the user to easily log in to activate or deactivate systems and even remotely lock or unlock doors and windows.

Have an Eye in the Sky

This year is set to be the year of the drone with respect to home security. Some home security companies are now offering a pocket drone as part of their home security packages. These pocket-sized, aerial eyes in the sky offer unique benefits when utilized as part of a home security system.

The more ground a homeowner wishes to cover, the more cameras they ultimately need to have in place. More cameras equal more time and money spent having them installed. Enter the pocket drone – a tiny flying machine which boasts both a 3-D camera and 4K camera with night vision. With these eyes in the sky, a homeowner will require far fewer anchored cameras and gain the ability to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time.

Competition is Good for the Consumer

There was a time that, if a homeowner made the decision to invest in a home security system, they contacted a home security company. The company would arrive at the property, generate an assessment and ultimately make a recommendation as to the right system for the homeowner’s needs. Today, companies have taken into account the do-it-yourself options, which can be purchased and installed by the homeowner more cheaply. The benefit to the consumer – increased service offerings by companies that refuse to use the cheaper DIY products.

There is something to be said for having peace of mind. When a homeowner hires a home security company, they don’t have to worry about whether or not the technology is installed correctly. And, if the system ever requires maintenance or repair, an expert will make the necessary adjustments.

A Focus on Child Safety

Expect home security companies to increase product offerings for child safety in 2018. To address the growing trend of children arriving home from school to an empty house before their parents, some companies are offering features that allow parents to monitor their children’s activities in the home via smartphone video features. Some systems can also be set up so that children are unable to leave the house without parent approval.

Other trends and tips for home security

• Voice-activated technology – allows the homeowner to set home security via voice commands. This includes the ability to arm or disarm the system remotely.

• Cloud integration – thanks to this technology, homeowners are able to view the goings-on in their home from long distances. This feature allows for security cameras to send live feeds to a mobile phone in the case that motion sensors are triggered.

