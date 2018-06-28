Turning your back yard patio into a living space

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Hamilton Parker Company

Even though Ohio weather can be capricious, the summers are usually sunny and hot. Wanting to soak up every ray of sunshine, many people resort to their backyard patio where privacy, tranquility and the option for entertainment awaits. But when the patio is small, overgrown with surrounding landscape, or lacking color and comfort, the space may be the last place anyone wants to relax.

Patios are now turning into a living space. Say goodbye to plastic chairs and portable grills and say hello to upholstered benches and pizza ovens.

The Hamilton Parker Company – a local business that specializes in decorative building materials like tile, stone and hardwood – works with homeowners, contractors, designers and the like to create or recreate a variety of living spaces.

The local company is familiar with patios, and their expert team has noticed a shift in trends within the last year. Aaron Shears, the director of residential sale and masonry products at Hamilton Parker, gives some insight.

“The biggest change that we’re seeing right now is people getting away from what you would ordinarily think of when you think of a patio,” Shears says. “We’re seeing more interest in long plank, wood looks. … And we used to see an average patio to be about 800 square feet, and now they’re growing.”

Regarding materials, Shears says many homeowners and designers are veering away from the classic brick or concrete and going for a more contemporary look with porcelain tile that has a wood grain effect.

The tile tends to be long and neutral in color, and can be laid on a patio, outdoor steps, around a pool or even in the driveway. Shears says the ashlar pattern, which consists of the tiles being placed in staggered rows, is currently a popular design.

And even though some people may associate fragility with porcelain, Shears says the material is actually as durable as it is versatile.

“It’s an extremely dense material, so it’s almost impervious to any kind of moisture,” he says. “Now they’re (made) two centimeters thick for outdoor paving. And they’re very versatile in how you can lay them; you can lay them over concrete, you can lay them over a sand bed and you can even just lay them in the grass.”

As for patios growing in surface area, Shears says homeowners are now making spaces up to 2,000 square feet.

“The scale of the outdoor kitchen is evolving into more than just a stainless steel grill,” Shears says. “People are really extending what they did in the past and bringing in outdoor kitchens, built-in grills, fireplaces … and people are now getting into wood-fired pizza ovens.”

Even though Hamilton Parker does not install outdoor kitchens or accompanying cooking accessories, the materials that go into that space is the company’s specialty. Shears says the countertops and the face of the pizza ovens can feature a range of products like brick, natural stone or manufactured stone.

Shears says the trending porcelain tile is also on the rise within outdoor kitchens, and the classic brick-covered pizza ovens are taking on a contemporary exterior shell.

“We haven’t seen much of the porcelain tile surrounding the pizza ovens, but that is coming.”

Other trends and tips for a growing patio

In the kitchen

The Big Green Egg, Inc. creates ceramic charcoal barbecue cookers, and Shears says the popularity of its products is on the rise. Incorporate this slow cooker into your outdoor kitchen or patio.

Create a sleek look by setting your stainless steel grill into your outdoor kitchen counters.

Use brick, stone or the trending porcelain to build a fireplace on your patio. Surround it with weather-resistant upholstered seating, or a built-in bench for an even more comfortable setting.

For shade and comfort

Using weather-proofed wood, install or build a large pergola for extra shade on your patio. Shears says ceiling fans in the pergola are becoming increasingly popular. Place a table and chairs, and surrounding flower pots in the space for a homey feel.

The finishing touches

Landscape the perimeter of your patio with perennial bushes and plants, and seasonal flowers for a consistent and finished look.

Near or on the patio, add a small fountain or a built-in water feature with the trending porcelain stone for a serene atmosphere.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.