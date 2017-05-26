New neighborhoods to watch in central Ohio in 2017

Jerome Village

Eversole Run

  • Starting at $700,000
  • Navigation address: 11335 Cedar Crest Dr.
  • Jerome Village's estate community

Arrowwood

  • Starting at $550,000
  • Navigation address: 7211 Craigens Ct.
  • Featuring a mix of architectural styles

Britonwood

  • Starting at $600,000
  • Navigation address: 7211 Craigens Ct.
  • Exclusive, eight-site community

Riviera

  • Starting at $750,000
  • Navigation address: 8255-8299 Avery Rd., Dublin
  • Site of the former Riviera Golf Club

Stansbury at Muirfield Village

  • Starting at $700,000
  • Navigation address: 10750-10898 Drake Rd., Dublin
  • The last major parcel of land in Muirfield Village

Liberty Bluff

  • Starting at $750,000
  • Navigation address: 6180 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware
  • Off State Rt. 315, south of Hyatts Road

Evans Farm

  • Starting at $450,000
  • Navigation address: 1550 Lewis Center Rd., Lewis Center
  • Including a town center and a new YMCA

