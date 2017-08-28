Builders’ biggest highlights in 2017 Parade of Homes

×
Silvestri Homes
- • Multiple “smart” appliances, including oven, stove, lights, dishwasher and refrigerator
- • A plethora of custom lights and chandeliers
- • Barn doors, barn-wood walls and raised ceiling with shiplap
Fischer Homes
- • Two-story family room with raised hearth, tall fireplace and custom chandelier
- • Three-car, side load garage
- • Huge island and walk-in pantry in kitchen, designed with wheel and spoke layout
Maple Craft LLC
- • Ranch floor plan with adaptive design – including wider doorways and zero-entry shower – potentially for a disabled veteran
- • Back wall of sliding glass doors to covered porch equipped with retractable screen
- • Twelve-foot great room ceilings
Trinity Homes
- • Great room with 18-foot ceilings and a substantial amount of natural light from wall of windows
- • Private master suite on its own level, including laundry
- • Multigenerational floor plan with charging stations all throughout
Ambassador Homes
- • Ranch layout with loft set up as a library with built-in shelving
- • Kitchen equipped with farmhouse sink, granite countertops and massive island
- • Pass-through from master suite closet to laundry room
Preston Development
- • First-floor master bathroom with standing tub, glassed-in shower and water closet
- • Floor-to-ceiling custom panels in front hall, with stairway leading up to great room overlook
- • Two refrigerators built into alcove in kitchen
Westport Homes
- • Ranch floor plan with guest suites on first floor and in basement
- • Huge finished basement with massive bar; media center with three big-screen TVs; gaming center with pool, poker and shuffleboard tables; and bathroom
- • Sliding barn doors to office
Manor Homes
2017 Foundation Home
- • Two-story stone fireplace designed to be visually indistinguishable from wood
- • Master closet directly connected to the laundry room
- • Kitchen island with a countertop made of Geoluxe, a revolutionary Pyrolithic Stone material designed to closely resemble marble without the imperfections of natural stone