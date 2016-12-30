Bob Webb aims to finish what he started 40 years ago

Muirfield Village is an institution in Dublin, in central Ohio and beyond.

Given the fact that home sales in Muirfield began in 1974, you might think it’s done growing by now.

But in 2017, Muirfield will grow again. And guiding that growth will be one of the original builders of Muirfield Village more than 40 years ago.

Bob Webb Homes has bought the last large parcel of land in Muirfield and, starting this winter, will build 18 homes there, with starting prices around $700,000, on 12.3 acres that will also include a pond and 4.5 acres of open space.

The new development is named Stansbury at Muirfield. It’s situated south of Glick Road and east of Muirfield Drive.

“I am thrilled to be able to put the finishing touches on this incredible community that Jack Nicklaus first envisioned in the early ’70s,” says company founder Bob Webb. “So many people love this area. I love this area. And this will be the last real chance to build here.”

History

The beginnings of Muirfield Village date back to 1966, when land acquisition started.

The community was built around the Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus. It has become a hugely prominent community in the Columbus area, with such local figures as Urban Meyer and Jack Hanna calling it home.

The golf club is, of course, host to the Memorial Tournament, and has been since 1976. It has also hosted such prestigious golf championships as the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup. And the neighborhood is also home to the Country Club at Muirfield Village, which has its own golf course.

Nicklaus named the neighborhood for the Scotland golf course at which he won his first British Open title in 1966, and streets are named for other Scottish golf course areas. At present, Muirfield has about 8,000 residents living in about 2,400 homes.

Bob Webb Homes was among the first builders in Muirfield Village, and founder Webb recognized it as a prime location for the kind of custom homes the company was building.

Looking Forward

Webb emphasizes that the building and craftsmanship standards the public associates with Muirfield will continue forward in Stansbury.

Home designs will also incorporate elements introduced in the Foundation Home Bob Webb built for the 2016 BIA Parade of Homes. These concepts – part of a set of four signature spaces Webb refers to as “life friendly” – include the messy kitchen, a secondary kitchen for food preparation that allows the main kitchen to remain clean for entertaining, and the family foyer, designed as a place for everyone in the house to drop items such as coats and backpacks.

“We take great pride in being innovative and trying to figure out what people really like,” says Webb. “We make every home as unique as its owner.”

Stansbury will be the last new neighborhood within Muirfield.

The neighborhood is one of several major areas in which Bob Webb Homes is working, prompting Webb to call the company’s current land holdings among its best ever.

“We’re breaking ground on some of the most exciting new land opportunities I’ve seen in the past 56 years,” he says.