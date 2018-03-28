Highlighting trends in custom tile options

Tiled Life: What makes a good tile?

by

Classic Tiles, Fresh Patterns

One way to create a custom look is to incorporate patterns and designs using pre-fabricated tiles. Mix and match lines, colors and shapes to create a new pattern or even a patchwork design.

The Perfect Shade

Need just the right shade of periwinkle but can’t find it anywhere? Try hand-painted tiles to achieve a unique design or the perfect hue to bring your vision to life.

Mosaic Masterpieces

Make a statement with a work of art. Fashioned after the ancient art form, mosaic-style tiles can create any look by transforming generic tile into works of art. Create an intricate pattern or an entire scene with this option.

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

